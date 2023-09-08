Week 1 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome to the regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off Week One Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in a 1 PM/EST game that’ll be shown on FOX. It’s been an impressive offseason for the Steelers but the real test begins. We’ll be sure to cover the action, win, lose, or draw, throughout next week. Thanks for sticking by us as we’ve officially made it to the regular season.

A reminder scoring for the 2023 Depot Contest season has begun. We’re in regular-season form, too. These now count.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the 49ers this weekend?

2 – Which Steeler scores the first touchdown of the season?

3 – Over/under 1.5 sacks for T.J. Watt in the opener?

4 – What is the outcome of the 49ers’ first possession (Touchdown, Interception, Fumble, Punt, Safety, Downs)?

5 – Who catches more passes in this game? Diontae Johnson OR Calvin Austin III + Allen Robinson II?

Tiebreaker: How many yards does Kenny Pickett throw for?

Recap of 2023 Post-Preseason Finale Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

THIS WEEKEND’S QUESTIONS MARK THE START OF THE REGULAR SEASON CONTEST. RULES BELOW

Question 1: Omar Khan did not make a transaction affecting the 53-man roster from last Friday to Wednesday. Five folks picked up a point. But it did not impact the final offseason/preseason standings.

Question 2: Just three of the 37 players cut from the 90-man roster were named as most surprising by Steelers Depot respondents. Zach Gentry was mentioned by 12 of 22 respondents. New respondent FAM22 mentioned that Gentry was “a good insurance policy against injury to Washington or Muth.” Tanner Muse was next with nine mentions. Many folks thought his special teams capability might be enough to retain him. Breiden Fehoko got one mention, though he was the only one of the three placed on the practice squad. Gentry is now on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. And Los Angeles Chargers claimed Tanner Muse off waivers. So, he’s on their 53-man roster. The Chargers released fullback Zander Horvath, whom the Steelers signed to their practice squad.

Question 3: 19 of 22 respondents say the acquisitions of Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, and Kwon Alexander made the inside linebacker room the most improved position group. We’ll soon find out!

Question 4: In a close 12 to 10 vote, Nick Herbig edged out Markus Golden as the true number three outside linebacker. Herbig supporters pointed out his athleticism leading to multiple sacks in the preseason. Golden supporters noted his veteran presence places him there for now. Regardless, as respondent TommyG21 points out, “Our OLB room is STACKED and I’m ecstatic about it.”

Question 5: In a rare unanimous decision, every respondent agreed that keeping Pressley Harvin III over Braden Mann was the right decision. The caveat, of course, is that he remains consistent and avoids shanks. Mann visited the Philadelphia Eagles, who were rumored to be a potential trade partner since they currently have no punter on their 53-man roster. Patience may have saved the Eagles from getting Khanned.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions 53 Roster Move Surprising Cut Most Improved Group True Number 3 OLB Keeping Harvin Right? SD Consensus YES ZACH GENTRY ILB NICK HERBIG YES Correct Answers NO YOUR CALL YOUR CALL YOUR CALL YOUR CALL

The final offseason/preseason leaderboard. All previous answers incorporated. Congratulations to FlaFan47, who regained the final lead. Send me a message to receive your Steelers Depot Polo . Also, a shoutout to Chris92021 and ValyrianSteelerJedi01, who responded 33 and 32 weeks, respectively, out of the 34 weeks between the Steelers’ final 2022 regular-season game and this past week.

NAME total FlaFan47 34 Chris92021 33 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 31 Steven Small 28 Ratsotex 28 Ted Webb 26 Steelers D 25 Beaver Falls Hosiery 25 newguy68 23 Wes Lee 22 Peter-Petersen 19 hoptown 18 ginko18 16 Lucky Beagle 16

IMPORTANT!

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the fourth year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tiebreaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the Sept. 8, 2023, Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your responses are recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize and a Steelers Depot Polo shirt for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.