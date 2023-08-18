End Of Camp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially wrapped up their 2023 training camp with our last report and podcast yesterday evening. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Though camp is over, Pittsburgh will host its sole preseason home game tomorrow night against the Buffalo Bills. From there, it’s a quick turnaround to when they take on the Atlanta Falcons the following Thursday. So two games will span our next Friday Five. Of course, we’ve got you covered with everything that happens from now until then.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Bills?

2 – How many total snaps does Joey Porter Jr. play in his NFL debut?

3 – Does Anthony McFarland Jr. have a kick return of 30-plus yards against Buffalo?

4 – Will Calvin Austin III have a play that gains 25-plus yards (rushing, receiving, or punt returning) vs the Bills?

5 – Besides Austin, if every Steeler ran a 40-yard dash, who would be the fastest? Who would be the slowest?

Recap of 2023 First Preseason Game Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Note: Whomever wins the preseason contest is eligible to win a Steelers Jersey polo.

Question 1: The Steelers beat Tampa Bay 27-17. But the game wasn’t that close. Everyone but one naysayer picked up a point on this question.

Question 2: Anthony McFarland Jr. led Steelers running backs with 18 yards on three attempts. He was whom eight of 13 respondents predicted would lead the team in rushing. However, WR Calvin Austin III led all Steelers with 23 yards on two attempts. Doc Ellis D the only respondent to get this question correct!

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents picked Mason Rudolph to play the most snaps at quarterback over Mitch Trubisky by a seven to six vote. No one picked Kenny Pickett or Tanner Morgan to lead the way. Turns out, Trubisky played the least snaps with nine. Then Pickett with 10. Tanner Morgan played 21 snaps despite few opportunities at camp. Mason Rudolph led the way with 23.

Question 4: The Steelers defense sacked Tampa quarterbacks four times. Nick Herbig got 1.5, Nick Kwiatkowski and Quincy Roche one apiece, and DeMarvin Leal shared a sack with Herbig. Safety Trenton Thompson intercepted a Kyle Trask pass. So, a total of five sacks and interceptions. Six folks pegged this answer. But we also got it right as a group as five was the median response.

Question 5: Kendrick Green played 32 snaps in the game. Twenty-seven at center and five on special teams. None were played at fullback or H-back. The median response at three snaps. No one got this question right.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Beat Tampa Bay? Rushing Yards Leader QB With Most Snaps Sacks + INTs Green FB Snaps SD Consensus YES McFarland Mason Rudolph 5 3 Correct Answers YES CALVIN AUSTIN III MASON RUDOLPH 5 0

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. This Friday all five questions scorable. Four folks correctly answered three of four questions.

NAME total FlaFan47 26 Chris92021 23 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 21 Steven Small 19 Ted Webb 19 Steelers D 18 Beaver Falls Hosiery 17 Ratsotex 17 Wes Lee 15 newguy68 13 ginko18 12 Peter-Petersen 11 Douglas Prostorog 10 Lucky Beagle 10

Thirteen questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting left tackle: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers quarterbacks on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which quarterback will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to be the No. 3 running back of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood? 1st Camp Weekend Pick one draft pick who won’t make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. 1st Camp Weekend Will Kevin Dotson make Pittsburgh’s Week One roster? HoF Game How many offensive snaps does fourth-string QB Tanner Morgan take across the Steelers’ three preseason games?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.