Steelers Preseason Opener: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

It’s finally here. Pittsburgh Steelers football is back. The team will be kicking off its preseason opener tonight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first of three exhibition games the Steelers will play this summer, making each game important to players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster. It’ll also be the debut of the team’s rookie class, headlined by OT Broderick Jones. We’ll have a complete recap for you all following the game with film rooms and analysis throughout the week.

Bumping up today’s Friday Five to give more time prior to kickoff. Scout’s honor, get those answers in before the game begins.

Don’t forget the team hasn’t closed down training camp either. They’ll be back out there Sunday and then practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before breaking camp.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Buccaneers tonight?

2 – Who will lead the Steelers in rushing yards?

3 – Which of the four quarterbacks will play the most snaps?

4 – How many sacks plus interceptions does the Steelers defense come away with tonight?

5 – How many snaps at fullback/H-back does Kendrick Green log in the preseason opener?

Recap of 2023 Hall of Fame Game Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents believe Kwon Alexander will play more defensive snaps at inside linebacker than Elandon Roberts this season by a three-to-one margin (12-4). He looks like an aggressive, hard-hitting defender who can penetrate the line. But will he last given his injury history?

Question 2: Depot respondents named 10 different players they hope to see or hear of at camp over the next week. Keanu Benton generated the most interest with four votes. Broderick Jones, Kwon Alexander, and Keanu Neal followed with two votes each. You should see several of these players in the first preseason game versus Tampa tonight.

Question 3: Respondents would target George Pickens over Darnell Washington with an end-zone jump ball by 13 to three. Respondents say Pickens already demonstrated his ability to catch balls in tight coverage last season.

Question 4: Depot respondents believe QB Tanner Morgan will play anywhere from eight to 43 offensive snaps over the Steelers’ three preseason games. As a fourth stringer, he’ll be getting the scraps and there is one less preseason game this year to get a chance to shine. The median response was 20.

Question 5: Respondents overwhelmingly say the NFL does not give players and teams enough time to prepare for the start of the regular season with the current limits in place by a 12 to four vote.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions More Inside Linebacker Snaps Hope to Hear More Pickens or Washington? Tanner Morgan Snaps Enough Camp Practice? SD Consensus Kwon Alexander Keanu Benton George Pickens 20 NO Correct Answers TBD YOUR CALL YOUR CALL TBD YOUR CALL

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. No change this weekend. But added questions to be determined. Is anyone going to catch FlaFan47?

NAME total FlaFan47 23 Chris92021 20 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 19 Steven Small 18 Beaver Falls Hosiery 17 Steelers D 17 Wes Lee 15 Ted Webb 15 Ratsotex 15 ginko18 12 Douglas Prostorog 10 Lucky Beagle 9 Peter-Petersen 9 newguy68 9

13 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting left tackle: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers quarterbacks on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which quarterback will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to the No. 3 running back of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood? 1st Camp Weekend Pick one draft pick who won’t make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. 1st Camp Weekend Will Kevin Dotson make Pittsburgh’s Week One roster? HoF Game How many offensive snaps does fourth-string QB Tanner Morgan take across the Steelers’ three preseason games?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.