Hall Of Fame Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp is in full swing. So is the 2023 NFL season. The Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets kicked off the year Thursday night and the Steelers’ preseason opener is exactly one week away. Until then, we’ll be providing daily training camp updates and we hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage of camp so far.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Who will play more defensive snaps at ILB this season? Elandon Roberts or Kwon Alexander?

2 – What player are you hoping to hear/see more of at camp over the next week?

3 – You can throw an end-zone jump ball to WR George Pickens or TE Darnell Washington – who are you targeting?

4 – How many offensive snaps does fourth-string QB Tanner Morgan take across the Steelers’ three preseason games?

5 – With the NFL practice limits (elimination of two-a-days, limits on number of padded practices), does the league give players and teams enough time to prepare for the start of the regular season?

Recap of 2023 First Training Camp Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents named several new players that excited them the most through camp so far. But Joey Porter Jr. and Nick Herbig got the most mentions. With Porter edging out Herbig five to four in votes.

Question 2: Mike Tomlin will not be on the hot seat even if Pittsburgh does not make the playoffs in 2023, according to 12 of 16 respondents. But several said he definitely will be if they fail the following season. A number of respondents cited Art Rooney II as unconditionally supporting Tomlin for why Tomlin’s seat does not even appear to be warm. Let’s hope the Steelers make the playoffs in 2023 to render this question moot.

Question 3: Nick Herbig in the mix again. This time he finished one vote behind Broderick Jones as the player respondents are most interested in hearing about once the pads come on. Others mentioned include Keeanu Benton, Darnell Washington, Calvin Austin III, and Joey Porter Jr. The Steelers have had four padded practices so far. So, what do you think?

Question 4: Spencer Anderson was the only draft pick named who respondents believe won’t make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Four say all of the 2023 Steelers draft picks make it. It’s a competitive camp. Best wishes to all the first-year players.

Ed Note: This question was asked and compiled before rookie CB Cory Trice Jr. was placed on IR with a right knee injury. So no, not all the draft picks will make the 53.

Question 5: In a 10 to 6 vote, Depot respondents predict Kevin Dotson will not be on the Steelers’ Week One roster. Many hope Pittsburgh gets a draft pick in a trade. A vocal minority value the depth he could bring to the offensive line.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Exciting So far Tomlin Hotseat Player in Pads Draft Pick Missing 53 Dotson o 53 Week 1? SD Consensus JOEY PORTER NO BRODERICK JONES SPENCER ANDERSON NO Correct Answers YOUR CALL TBD YOUR CALL TBD TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. No change this weekend. But added to be questions to be determined. Is anyone going to catch FlaFan47?

NAME total FlaFan47 23 Chris92021 20 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 19 Steven Small 18 Beaver Falls Hosiery 17 Steelers D 17 Wes Lee 15 Ted Webb 15 Ratsotex 15 ginko18 12 Douglas Prostorog 10 Lucky Beagle 9 Peter-Petersen 9 newguy68 9

13 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting left tackle: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One and who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers quarterbacks on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which quarterback will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to be the No. 3 running back of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood? 2 Weeks to Camp Will T.J. Watt make the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 rankings? 1st Camp Weekend Pick one draft pick who won’t make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. 1st Camp Weekend Will Kevin Dotson make Pittsburgh’s Week One roster?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.