First Training Camp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome back to the Friday Five. The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at training camp and hopefully you’ve enjoyed our reports so far. The Steelers have just finished up their Friday practice and will hit the field Saturday and Sunday before their first off day Monday. The pads come on Tuesday. We’re here to cover everything that happens the rest of the week.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Which Steeler have you been most excited to hear about through camp so far?

2 – Should Mike Tomlin be on the hot seat if Pittsburgh doesn’t make the playoffs in 2023?

3 – What player are you most interested to hear about once the pads come on?

4 – Pick one draft pick who won’t make the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

5 – Will Kevin Dotson make Pittsburgh’s Week One roster?

Recap of 2023 Final Weekend Before Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: This week’s 14 Depot respondents named many different camp battles they’ll be watching for this summer. The most popular is Broderick Jones versus Dan Moore. The runner-up battle is between punters Pressley Harvin III and Braden Mann.

Question 2: Fullback Monte Pottebaum narrowly edged WR Hakeem Butler and DL DeMarvin Leal by a three to two vote as the top training camp sleeper. Others named include CB Luq Barcoo, DL James Nyamwaya, WR Cody White, K B.T. Potter, LB Tanner Muse, TE Darnell Washington and LB Nick Herbig.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents say one player who is not on the current 90-man roster will be a part of the Steelers 53-man roster ahead of Week One. We’ll find out Aug. 29 when the final cutdown is made.

Question 4: No clear consensus on whether the Steelers should allow non-traditional positions to wear single-digit jerseys. Six people said yea, and six said no. Two said they did not care either way.

Question 5: Joey Porter Jr. signed his rookie contract before Wednesday. That earned eight folks a point. Two folks answered the question with a “yes.” But that was not specific enough to score. Time to hone your skills for this season’s Friday Night Five Question contest!

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions CAMP BATTLE CAMP SLEEPER NEW PLAYERS ON 53 SINGLE DIGIT JERSEYS JOEY PORTER SIGNS … SD Consensus JONES/MOORE MONTE POTTEBAUM 1 50/50 BEFORE WEDS Correct Answers YOUR CALL YOUR CALL TBD YOUR CALL BEFORE

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Points added for six previous questions.

NAME total FlaFan47 23 Chris92021 20 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 19 Steven Small 18 Beaver Falls Hosiery 17 Steelers D 17 Wes Lee 15 Ted Webb 15 Ratsotex 15 ginko18 12 Douglas Prostorog 10 Lucky Beagle 9 Peter-Petersen 9 newguy68 9

11 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting left tackle: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers quarterbacks on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to be the No. 3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood? 2 Weeks to Camp Will T.J. Watt make the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 rankings?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.