Final Weekend Before Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Welcome back to the Friday Five. This is the final weekend before training camp kicks off, players reporting Wednesday and the first practice Thursday, meaning we’re so close to starting the season back up full speed ahead. We’re putting a bow on rankings, lists, and offseason thoughts before we can get back into actual and meaningful football. The biggest news of the week was the Steelers’ four-year extension with OLB Alex Highsmith. Now, all that’s left is inking second-round pick CB Joey Porter Jr., which should happen ahead of camp.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage.

1 – What is the No. 1 training camp battle you’re watching for this summer? Form it between two players: ‘X versus X.’

2 – Who is your top training camp sleeper?

3 – How many players will be part of the 53-man roster ahead of Week One who are not currently on the Steelers’ roster?

4 – Should the Steelers allow non-traditional positions to wear single-digit jerseys?

5 – Will CB Joey Porter Jr. sign his rookie contract before Wednesday (the day players report), on Wednesday, or after Wednesday?

Recap of 2023 Two Weeks Until Camp Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Cam Heyward has been a mainstay on the Steelers for 12 seasons. Last season he played 75 percent of the defensive snaps (801) in the games he played. He tacked on another 27 percent of special team snaps (120). Right now, he is under contract through the 2024 season. The median response of Depot respondents predict Heyward will play three more seasons for the Steelers. That would take him through the 2025 season when he will be 36 years old. As the saying goes, Father Time is undefeated. But Cam Heyward is giving him a battle.

Question 2: 10 of 18 respondents predicted Alex Highsmith signing an extension at some point after training camp started. But Omar Khan struck again. Highsmith signed a four-year deal worth up to $68 million on Wednesday. Six folks pegged it with two others predicting that the Steelers and Highsmith would not reach a deal at all.

Question 3: Jack Lambert was feared more in his era, according to 10 respondents, while seven said James Harrison more feared. Impressive the number of respondents who remember Lambert playing. The Steelers fan base does have longevity. Both could shut your lights out.

Question 4: 13 of 18 folks said T.J. Watt would NOT make the top 10 of the NFL’s Top 100 list in 2023. Last August the NFL ranked Watt number six. But then he got injured in Week One, missing a big chunk of the season. I think it will be better if the NFL lowballs his ranking. Just more incentive for T.J. to prove them wrong.

Question 5: While most see Darnell Washington as an upgrade, respondents believe he will be worked into the lineup. So, 11 of 18 voters said Zach Gentry would play more snaps in Week One.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Heyward Plays X More Seasons Highsmith Extended Before Camp Most Feared Steeler: Lambert or Harrison Watt in Top 10 of NFL Top 100? More snaps wk. 1 Gentry or Washington SD Consensus 3 During Camp Jack Lambert NO Zach Gentry Correct Answers TBD BEFORE CAMP YOUR CALL TBD TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Added two questions this week for scoring. But Highsmith’s extension knocks two questions off (last week and Memorial Day weekend)

NAME total FlaFan47 19 Chris92021 17 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 16 Beaver Falls Hosiery 16 Steven Small 13 Wes Lee 13 Steelers D 12 Ted Webb 12 ginko18 11 Ratsotex 11 Douglas Prostorog 9 Lucky Beagle 7 Peter-Petersen 7

Seventeen questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to fill Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to the No. 3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Will the Steelers sign another one of their 2023 free agents (i.e., Derek Watt, Benny Snell, Tyson Alualu, etc.)? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood? Lull Will the Steelers sign any USFL players prior to training camp? Post 4th Will the Steelers sign Maulers LB Reuben Foster? Post 4th Will Omar Khan make any roster moves from now until training camp? 2 Weeks to Camp Will T.J. Watt make the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 rankings?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.