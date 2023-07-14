Two Weeks Until Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

1 – How many more seasons will Cam Heyward play for the Steelers?

2 – Will Alex Highsmith sign his extension before camp, after camp, or not sign one at all?

3 – Who was the more feared Steeler in his era – Jack Lambert or James Harrison?

4 – Will T.J. Watt make the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 rankings?

5 – Who will play more Week One snaps – TE Darnell Washington or Zach Gentry?

Recap of 2023 Post July 4 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents favor signing USFL Pittsburgh Maulers LB Reuben Foster by an eight to three margin. Folks are still concerned about depth at off the ball linebacker. He is still available as this recap is drafted.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents rank the Steelers wide receiver room close to the Bengals. But ultimately the median response had the Steelers wide receivers at number two in the AFC North. Let’s see if they demonstrate superiority in the 2023 season.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents believe Mike Tomlin would be elected to the Hall of Fame if he stopped coaching today. The precedence of coaches like Bill Cowher and Dick Vermeil getting in was cited several times. That said, I’d like Mike Tomlin to win a couple more Lombardi Trophies with the Steelers to render the question moot.

Question 4: Respondents believe Kenny Pickett will spread the ball around in 2023. Still, a slim six to five majority say Pat Freiermuth catches 60 or more passes in 2023. I’d love him to catch even more during the playoffs.

Question 5: In Khan we trust. Seven of 11 respondents say Omar will make a roster move before training camp begins on 27 July.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Sign Rueben Foster? WR Room Rank AFCN Tomlin HoF Today? Freiermuth 60+ Receptions 2023? Khan Moves Pre-Camp? SD Consensus YES 2 YES YES YES Correct Answers TBD TBD YOUR CALL TBD TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Added two questions this week for scoring. Points for whether Khan signs Reuben Foster before camp and whether he makes any roster moves before camp starts.

NAME total FlaFan47 18 Chris92021 17 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 16 Beaver Falls Hosiery 14 Steven Small 13 Steelers D 12 Wes Lee 11 ginko18 10 Ted Webb 10 Ratsotex 9 Douglas Prostorog 9 Lucky Beagle 7

17 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to fill Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Will the Steelers reach a long-term deal with OLB Alex Highsmith before training camp begins? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to the #3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Will the Steelers sign another one of their 2023 free agents (i.e., Derek Watt, Benny Snell Jr., Tyson Alualu, etc.)? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood? Lull Will the Steelers sign any USFL players prior to training camp? Post 4th Will the Steelers sign Maulers LB Reuben Foster? Post 4th Will Omar Khan makes any roster moves from now until training camp?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.