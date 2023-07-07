Post-4th Of July Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome back to the Friday Five. Hope you all had a safe and fun 4th of July weekend. Training camp is pushing closer and we’re beginning to roll out our camp battles and potential sleepers. Beyond that, the news cycle has been slow. The last two things to think about before camp is when second-round pick CB Joey Porter Jr. signs his rookie year and if OLB Alex Highsmith will receive a deal prior to camp opening.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Would you want the Steelers to sign Maulers’ LB Reuben Foster?

2 – Where does the Steelers’ WR room rank in the AFC North? 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th?

3 – If he stopped coaching today, would Mike Tomlin make it into the Hall of Fame?

4 – Will Pat Freiermuth reach 60+ receptions in 2023?

5 – Should Omar Khan make any roster moves from now until training camp?

Recap of 2023 July 4 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Maulers lost the USFL championship to the Birmingham Stallions 28-12. Former Steelers WR Deon Cain caught four passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns. He was the MVP of the game. Five of 13 respondents picked up a point by saying the Maulers would lose.

Question 2: 12 of 13 respondents said they were not attending Steelers training camp this year.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents want to see more of Kenny Pickett before a top quarterback in the AFC North. A couple did rank him first, but the median response was fourth. Let’s see if Kenny “Fing” Pickett changes some minds this season.

Question 4: Overall, respondents favored allowing some degree of sports betting. However, most did not favor allowing players to bet on NFL games. A few citing the slippery slope favored banning any sports betting during the season due to the “slippery slope”.

Question 5: 11 of 13 say Chris Boswell will bounce back in 2023. That will be great to see.

Questions Maulers Win USFL? Attending Training Camp? Pickett AFCN Rank Allow Gambling or Players Boswell Bounce Back SD Consensus YES NO 4 YES YES Correct Answers NO YOUR CALL YOUR CALL YOUR CALL TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Points scored or the first offseason weekend factored in. The leaderboard changes slightly due to the Pittsburgh Maulers losing the USFL championship game. Five folks picked up points.

NAME total FlaFan47 18 Chris92021 17 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 16 Beaver Falls Hosiery 14 Steven Small 13 Steelers D 12 Wes Lee 11 ginko18 10 Ted Webb 10 Ratsotex 9 Douglas Prostorog 9 Lucky Beagle 7

15 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to replace Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Will the Steelers reach a long-term deal with OLB Alex Highsmith before training camp begins? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to the #3 RB of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Will the Steelers sign another one of their 2023 free agents (i.e., Derek Watt, Benny Snell, Tyson Alualu, etc.)? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood? Lull Will the Steelers sign any USFL players prior to training camp?

