Steelers-Texans Week 4 CBS Telecast Limited To Local Markets

Back in the 1 p.m. window for the first time since the Week One matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday inside NRG Stadium on an emotional day for the Houston franchise.

Future Hall of Famer and recently retired defensive end J.J. Watt will be inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor prior to kickoff, and while it’s a headline game with Watt being inducted into the Ring of Honor on the same day his younger brother, T.J., rides into town with the Steelers, fans outside of the local markets surrounding Houston and Pittsburgh won’t get much chance to see the Week Four tilt.

According to 506 Sports, Steelers-Texans has one of the smallest coverage areas of the Week Four 1 p.m. games on CBS. The Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills matchup and the Denver Broncos-Chicago Bears matchup dominate the coverage map for the 1 p.m. windows on CBS. The Fox 1 p.m. window is dominated by the Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings-Carolina Panthers matchups.

Even with a wide expanse between Pittsburgh and Houston on the map, it will be difficult for fans outside of those markets to see the game on television. Bust out those Sunday NFL Ticket packages with YouTube TV if you’re not in the market.

The broadcast team for Steelers-Texans on CBS largely matches up with hose the game will be aired. Spero Dedas, Adam Archuleta and Amanda Renner will be on the call Sunday from NRG Stadium for Steelers-Texans. It’s definitely not the “A” team, but Dedas does a great job of calling games.

Elsewhere, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for Dolphins-Bills, while Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn will be calling the Baltimore at Cleveland matchup.

Pittsburgh heads into the matchup with Houston sitting at 2-1, winning two straight in somewhat ugly fashion, while the Texans are riding high after the first win of the season, a 37-17 thumping of Jacksonville on the road.

For more information on the TV schedule and broadcast map, visit 506sports.com.