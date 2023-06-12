Texans To Induct J.J. Watt Into Ring Of Honor Against Steelers In Week 4

After a Hall of Fame career, J.J Watt will entering the Houston Texans’ Ring of Honor during the 2023 season.

He’ll do so in front of family and friends — including his brother, T.J. — as the Texans announced Monday morning that Watt will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on October 1 in Week 4 when the Texans host the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium.

9️⃣9️⃣ is coming home 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DHwWVkWUoi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

Family is a strong pillar in the Watt family, so having the opportunity to induct the future Hall of Fame defensive lineman into the franchise’s Ring of Honor only made sense to do it when the Steelers were in town with his brother, T.J., in tow.

During his career with the Texans that spanned 10 seasons, Watt recorded 101 sacks, 531 total tackles, 172 tackles for loss and an astounding 282 quarterback hits. Watt also forced 25 fumbles, batted down 61 passes and had two pick-sixes, earning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Pro honors and five trips to the Pro Bowl.

J.J. Watt retired after the 2022 season ended following two seasons in Arizona, moving on with life’s work after a Hall of Fame career. A first round pick of the Houston Texans in 2011, Watt became an immediate impact player and one of the best defenders of his era. Three times he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, at the time only the second player in NFL history to do so, joining Lawrence Taylor. Aaron Donald would eventually be added to that list.

Watt was a dominant force who could play the run, sack the quarterback, and even caught three touchdown passes during the 2014 season. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career and though Watt bounced back and had a solid 2022 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, he’s hanging up his cleats at age 33. His next football stop will be Canton, Ohio, a sure-fire first ballot inductee.

Getting the chance to be enshrined in the Texans’ Ring of Honor will be a special moment for Watt and will be made all the more special having his brother, T.J., there watching from the other sideline. T.J. has been chasing after J.J. his entire career and has learned quite a bit from his big brother when it comes to rushing the passer.

It will be an emotional day for the Watts, undoubtedly.