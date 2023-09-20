Raiders Week Three Wednesday Injury Report: Davante Adams Full Participant

The Las Vegas Raiders released their Wednesday Injury Report ahead of their Week Three game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they only had two players held out of practice entirely.

Rookie S Christopher Smith and rookie DE Tyree Wilson were non-participants due to illness, while WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), DT Bilal Nichols (hamstring/hand), S Marcus Epps (quad), LB Divine Deablo (rib) and CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) were all limited. WR Davante Adams, who left Sunday’s 38-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion, practiced in full. Vic Tafur of The Athletic passed the report along.

The Raiders are a mostly healthy bunch coming into Sunday’s game, with no one on the injury report seemingly at risk of missing the Sunday Night Football matchup against Pittsburgh. Meyers missed the Week Two loss with a concussion, and getting him back and healthy will be a nice boost for the Raiders passing attack, assuming he can go. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said that Meyers was “headed in the right direction” on Monday. His ability to practice today would echo that sentiment.

Their secondary is slightly banged up, but it doesn’t seem like anyone is at risk of missing the game on Sunday. Pittsburgh is dealing with a few more injuries, but that’s to be expected with the first day of practice coming off a short week.

The Raiders are currently a consensus two-and-a-half point favorite over the Steelers for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium, and health likely plays a part in that line. The Steelers are more talented on paper but will be without WR Diontae Johnson and DL Cameron Heyward, and their offense hasn’t looked great thus far. Couple that with the Raiders only having two players miss practice compared to eight for Pittsburgh, and it makes sense why the Raiders are favored.