Steelers Vs. Ravens 2023 Week Eighteen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 18

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET, January 6, 2024

Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: ESPN/ABC (national)

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis) and Laura Rutledge

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Ravens +3.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Baltimore.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in January.

Baltimore are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games.

Baltimore are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games at home.

Baltimore are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Baltimore are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Baltimore are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games played in January.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 9 games when playing as the favourite.

Steelers Injuries:

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) – Questionable

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) – Questionable

S Trenton Thompson (neck) – Questionable

Ravens Injuries

QB Lamar Jackson (NIR – resting) – Out

LB Malik Harrison (groin) – Out

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) – Out

DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) – Out

G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad/coach decs.) – Out

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (NIR – resting) – Out

WR Zay Flowers (calf) – Doubtful

S Kyle Hamilton (knee) – Questionable

CB Arthur Maulet (hip) – Questionable

DB Brandon Stephens (Ankle) – Questionable

CB Ronald Darby (illness) – Questionable

WR Tylan Wallace (knee) – Questionable

S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral) – Questionable

Weather:

BALTIMORE WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_jan_6_2024_at_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release



Game Capsule: