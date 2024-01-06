Steelers Vs. Ravens 2023 Week Eighteen: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 18
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET, January 6, 2024
Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: ESPN/ABC (national)
Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis) and Laura Rutledge
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Ravens +3.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Baltimore.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in January.
Baltimore are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games.
Baltimore are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games at home.
Baltimore are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Baltimore are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Baltimore are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games played in January.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 9 games when playing as the favourite.
Steelers Injuries:
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) – Questionable
LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) – Questionable
S Trenton Thompson (neck) – Questionable
Ravens Injuries
QB Lamar Jackson (NIR – resting) – Out
LB Malik Harrison (groin) – Out
CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) – Out
DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) – Out
G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad/coach decs.) – Out
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (NIR – resting) – Out
WR Zay Flowers (calf) – Doubtful
S Kyle Hamilton (knee) – Questionable
CB Arthur Maulet (hip) – Questionable
DB Brandon Stephens (Ankle) – Questionable
CB Ronald Darby (illness) – Questionable
WR Tylan Wallace (knee) – Questionable
S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_jan_6_2024_at_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release
Game Capsule: