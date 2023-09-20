Steelers Week Three Wednesday Injury Report: Eight Players Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Week Three’s Sunday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s a lengthy list of names.

Not practicing for the Steelers today included: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest), S Damontae Kazee (calf), DL Larry Ogunjobi (foot), OLB Markus Golden (knee), TE Darnell Washington (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), and CB Patrick Peterson (rest).

Fitzpatrick suffered a chest injury in the second half of Monday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. He was taken to a local hospital and later released. Mike Tomlin did not rule him out from playing in Week Three.

Olszewski was injured on his lone offensive snap, hit hard and fumbling the football that was recovered by the Cleveland Browns. Inactive in Week One, Olszewski dressed Monday night due to RB Anthony McFarland Jr., the team’s starting kick returner, landing on injured reserve with a knee injury. On Olszewski’s lone “return,” he foolishly fielded a kick instead of letting it go out of bounds, costing the Steelers 31 yards of field position. Today, Pittsburgh signed RB Godwin Igwebuike off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad as a potential returner and special teamer.

LB Elandon Roberts practiced in full after suffering a stinger Sunday night.

It’s a long list of names but that’s no surprise coming off a Monday night game, putting Pittsburgh on a short week. Their win over the Browns was a physical one on both sides. The Steelers will release another report Thursday with a final one coming out Saturday.

The Steelers and Raiders kickoff Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST at Allegiant Stadium.