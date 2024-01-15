Steelers Vs. Bills 2023 Super Wild Card Week: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Super Wild Card Week

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) vs. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET, January 15, 2024

Site: Highmark Stadium (71,608) • Orchard Park, NY

Playing Surface: A-Turf Titan 50

TV Coverage: CBS (national)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Jay Feely (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bills -10

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 13-7 SU in their last 20 games.

Pittsburgh are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against Buffalo.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played in January.

Buffalo are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Buffalo’s last 10 games.

Buffalo are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Buffalo’s last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 7 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Buffalo are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Buffalo are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Buffalo are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Sunday.

Buffalo are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games when playing as the favourite.

Steelers Injuries:

OLB T.J. Watt (knee) – Out

Bills Injuries

WR Gabe Davis (knee) – Out

S Taylor Rapp (calf) – Out

LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) – Questionable

CB Rasul Douglas (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

ORCHARD PARK WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_jan_14_2024_at_buffalo-bills_weekly_release



Game Capsule: