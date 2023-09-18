Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Says WR Davante Adams Is ‘Good’ After Big Hit

After leaving Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on the road following a big hit, Las Vegas Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams is “good,” according to head coach Josh McDaniels.

Adams took a high, hard hit from Buffalo safety Taylor Rapp late in the blowout loss after an ill-advised throw by Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put Adams in a vulnerable position over the middle in triple coverage.

“Te’s good, Te’s good,” McDaniels said to reporters Monday discussion the loss to the Bills, according to video via the Raiders’ YouTube page.

Adams left the game and was evaluated for a concussion. Prior to exiting the game, Adams had six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, which came on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game. He was targeted eight times in the loss. Adams also caught six passes for 66 yards in the Week One 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Adams entering concussion protocol marks the second straight week a key receiver for the Raiders finds himself under evaluation for a concussion. Jakobi Meyers, who was signed to a big contract in free agency, took a hard hit from Denver safety Kareem Jackson in Week One and missed the Week Two road game against the Bills. We’ll see if Meyers is able to return for the Week Three matchup at home against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, and if Adams is able to play in the game as well.

McDaniels provided an update on Meyers on Monday, too.

“Jakobi’s going through the process, in terms of coming back, so I’m not going to say anything about where I feel like that is or isn’t yet, because again, I can be wrong quickly. But Te’s good, Jakobi’s headed in the right direction, so we’ll see how this week goes,” McDaniels told reporters, according to video via the Raiders’ YouTube page.

In last year’s matchup between the Steelers and Raiders on Christmas Eve in frigid temperatures, Pittsburgh was able to contain Adams throughout its comeback 13-10 win. Though he was targeted nine times, Adams had just two catches for 15 yards in the loss.

Pittsburgh takes on Oakland on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 with kickoff set for 8:20 PM.