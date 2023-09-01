Post-Cutdown Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster from 90 to 53 and set their initial roster Tuesday. But it’s changed since then, the team waiving P Braden Mann and adding CB Desmond King, who finally makes his way to Pittsburgh. We’ll see what other changes occur from now until next Friday. This will be the last weekend until the regular season kicks off next week, beginning with a Thursday night NFL opener and the Steelers getting their season going on Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

An important note. Our Depot contest will begin next Friday with questions and scoring that will count throughout the regular season.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Steelers make any other 53-man roster moves from now until next Wednesday?

2 – Who was the most surprising player the Steelers cut? Here’s a list of all the team’s cuts.

3 – What position group improved the most compared to last season? Offensive line, wide receiver, or inside linebacker?

4 – Though they will rotate, if you had to pick a true No. 3 outside linebacker, who would you choose – Markus Golden or Nick Herbig?

5 – Did the Steelers make the right decision keeping Pressley Harvin III over Braden Mann?

Recap of 2023 Post-Preseason Finale Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Note: Whomever wins the preseason contest is eligible to win a Steelers Depot polo.

Question 1: Eight Steelers Depot respondents voted TE Zach Gentry as a surprise cut. Three others thought it might be Kevin Dotson. He, indeed, was traded to the LA Rams so effectively cut from the 53-man roster. James Pierre (5) and Armon Watts (1) were the only other players named as a surprise cut. Both made the initial 53-man roster.

Question 2: The consensus of respondents agreed that backup center (12) is the position filled if the Steelers sign an outsider to the 53-man roster over the next week. Other positions considered include cornerback (2), fullback (1), and safety (1). Two folks said no outsider would be signed within the week.

Question 3: Respondents are confident in the Steelers offense after watching three preseason games. But not overly so. Answers ranged from six to nine on a 10-point scale. The median response was seven. We’ll find out how the offense looks in a game that matters soon enough: Sept. 10 against San Francisco.

Question 4: Breiden Fehoko was the odd man out, as defensive linemen Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Armon Watts all made the initial 53-man roster. The popular Fehoko did sign a practice squad contract with Pittsburgh. He had the third least votes with four. Loudermilk (seven) and Watts (six) both were thought to be the lineman not making the 53 by Depot respondents.

Question 5: Obviously the Steelers can win a Super Bowl if Kenny Pickett becomes a top-10 NFL quarterback. In fact, some said the Steelers could do it if Pickett was just a top-15 or -20 quarterback. Just one person answered otherwise, saying “I want to say yes, but I’m not there yet.” Just a matter of how long it takes Pickett to rise in the ranks, and the core of the team remains strong. Here we go.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Surprise Cut Outside Position Confidence in Offense Odd Man Out Can Pickett Win SB if top 10 QB? SD Consensus ZACH GENTRY CENTER 7.0 LOUDERMILK YES Correct Answers ZACH GENTRY TBD YOUR CALL FEHOKO OBVIOUSLY

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. We have a new leader! Chris92021 picked up five of seven available points scored from previous weeks to surge past FlaFan47 who has led for most of the preseason. Just one more week of preseason questions and six questions from previous weeks to be scored.

NAME total Chris92021 31 FlaFan47 30 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 27 Ted Webb 24 Steven Small 23 Ratsotex 23 Steelers D 21 Beaver Falls Hosiery 20 newguy68 20 Wes Lee 19 Peter-Petersen 16 ginko18 14 hoptown 14 Lucky Beagle 13

Six questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers quarterbacks on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Post Finale Should the Steelers add any outsiders to the 53-man roster over the next week, and if so, what position will it be?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.

IMPORTANT!

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the fourth year, we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie-breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the Sept. 8, 2023, Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your responses are recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game-related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize and a Steelers Depot Polo shirt for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.