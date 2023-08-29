2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Cutdown Tracker (Updating)

Like the other 31 NFL teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers must trim their roster from 90 to 53 by 4 PM/EST on Tuesday. This post will update and track the team’s reported cut players along with the official releases when announced by the team. Pittsburgh has gotten a head start on a large number of its cuts that have been made official.

Keep in mind this is the team’s initial roster and may not reflect what the team looks like for Week One against the San Francisco 49ers. Roster shuffling after cutdowns is common.

Please refresh this post. It will not update automatically.

Steelers Roster Count: 70 (17 Cuts Remaining)

Steelers Cuts

QB Tanner Morgan

RB Darius Hagans

WR Aron Cruickshank

OT Le’Raven Clark

OG Bill Dunkle

OG Kevin Dotson (Traded To Rams)

WR Dan Chisena

DL James Nyamwaya

DL Manny Jones

ILB Forrest Rhyne

ILB Kuony Deng

ILB Tanner Muse

EDGE Toby Ndukwe

CB Madre Harper

CB Nevelle Clarke

CB Lavert Hill

S Jalen Elliott

S Kenny Robinson

LS Rex Sunahara

K B.T. Potter