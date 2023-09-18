2023 Week 2 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host their second straight game to open the season against the Cleveland Browns. Its time for some AFC North football and though its only week two, the Steelers have a lot at stake. Should they lose, they will be staring at an 0-2 start in a division where two teams are 2-0 with a division win each. Thats essentially 2.5 games out of the division lead which would obviously be an unideal way to open the season.

The Browns stifled the Cincinnati Bengals in week one in a game with inclement weather. Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense were unable to get much of anything accomplished despite high expectations. Naturally, there are some worries given the Steelers ugly week one performance. Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland Jr., and Cameron Heyward have been sent to IR, so they will be unavailable for some time.

The ‘next men up’ carry a lot of responsibility heading into this game. Gunner Olszewski figures to take over the kick return duties. Cameron Heyward won’t be replaceable by one player, so a committee will be employed along the DL. Diontae Johnson’s role will be best filled by Calvin Austin III which will also create more opportunities further down the depth chart. That is a lot of players playing in their first ever AFC North game.

Steelers’ Inactive Players:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

T Dylan Cook

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

CB Desmond King II

Browns’ Inactive Players:

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika