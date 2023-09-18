Breaking: Browns WR Amari Cooper Will Play Against Steelers Tonight

In a surprising piece of news, Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper will play tonight against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the news moments ago.

Source: #Browns WR Amari Cooper, who tweaked his groin this weekend in practice and was listed as questionable, will be active tonight vs. the #Steelers. A big lift. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023

Yesterday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted it was “unlikely” Cooper would play. He aggravated a groin injury on Saturday and was officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game. But ESPN’s Joe Buck said earlier today the Browns were optimistic Cooper would suit up and now it appears he went through pre-game warmups without issue and will dress.

Cooper is the team’s top receiver and will be a boost to their passing game. In last year’s first matchup, a primetime game, Cooper toasted the Steelers in a Browns’ victory. Last year, he led the team with 78 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught three passes for 37 yards in the team’s Week One win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kickoff tonight at 8:15 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium. Official inactives for both sides will be announced shortly.

UPDATE (6:43 PM): The Browns have announced their inactives.