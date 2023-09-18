Steelers Vs. Browns 2023 Week Two: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 2

Cleveland Browns (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, September, 18, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

Referee: Ron Torbert

TV Coverage: ABC (national)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), and Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2.5

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 8 games.

Cleveland are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 4-12-1 SU in their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games on the road.

Cleveland are 1-19 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cleveland are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 9 games played in September.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Cleveland.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 19-1 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in September.

Pittsburgh are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 2.

Browns Injuries:

WR Amari Cooper (groin) – Questionable

DT Siaki Ika (foot) – Questionable

S Juan Thornhill (calf) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) – Out

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_18_2023_vs_cleveland-browns_weekly_release



Game Capsule: