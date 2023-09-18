Steelers Vs. Browns 2023 Week Two: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 2
Cleveland Browns (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, September, 18, 2023
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
Referee: Ron Torbert
TV Coverage: ABC (national)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), and Lisa Salters (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2.5
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 8 games.
Cleveland are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 4-12-1 SU in their last 17 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games on the road.
Cleveland are 1-19 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Cleveland are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 9 games played in September.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Cleveland.
The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 19-1 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in September.
Pittsburgh are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 2.
Browns Injuries:
WR Amari Cooper (groin) – Questionable
DT Siaki Ika (foot) – Questionable
S Juan Thornhill (calf) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) – Out
RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_sep_18_2023_vs_cleveland-browns_weekly_release
Game Capsule: