2023 Week 2 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

It wasn’t pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the second half, due to get the ball, up 16-14 against the Cleveland Browns. You can trace the Steelers lead back to just two or three plays with the rest of the game looking pretty ugly – specifically on offense.

START OF 2ND HALF.

Calvin Austin III in for the kick return, but it went into the endzone for a touchback.

1st and 10, Kenny Pickett rolled out. He was nearly picked off on a throwaway attempt. Pickett needs to protect the ball better. 2nd and 10, a deep attempt to Calvin Austin III but it fell incomplete. A possible miscommunication between the two? On 3rd and 10, Pickett complete to Pickens for 25 yards. Explosive play!

Kenny Pickett. Throw it away. What is he doing. Terrible decision-making the first two weeks. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 19, 2023

Zadarius Smith injured on the play. Didn’t look bad, but sometimes those end up being the worst.

Jaylen Warren up the middle for 5 yards on 1st down. Thats one of the few succesful runs today. On 2nd and 5, Warren back up the middle on the delayed handoff for 6 yards. Darnell Washington with the key block there in his first career start.

On 1st and 10, Warren tried to get the right edge, but was tackled at the line of scrimmage for no gain. On 2nd and 10, Pickens caught the pass. He tried to hurdle a defender, but gained 8 with an unsuccesful hurdle. 3rd and 2, so the offense is back on schedule. Denzel Ward blanketed George Pickens to force the incompletion. Boswell out for a 50 yard attempt. He made a longer one already in this game. Trouble with the snap, but it was good. 19-14 Steelers.

Boswell’s kickoff resulted in a touchback. Deshaun Watson conneted with David Njoku on 1st down for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Jerome Ford bent the run all the way back for a 69 yard touchdown run. He was nearly tackled for a loss. He was tackled a half yard short of the end zone.

1st and goal, Strong went to the left tackle for no gain. Elandon Roberts filled the hole. Minkah Fitzpatrick was shook up on the play after chasing down and saving the touchdown. Looked like he got his bell rung. Hopefully no concussion.

2nd and goal, Strong punched it in for the touchdown. The Browns go for two and Watson took it himself for the 2pc. 22-19 Browns.

Shelby Harris in on the 1st down pass deflection and pressure. On 2nd and 10, Pickett complete to George Pickens for 22 yards. This is Pickens’ coming out party.

#Browns CB Greg Newsome II down — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 19, 2023

Kenny Pickett was sacked on 1st down. 2nd and 21, Miles Boykin caught the 2nd down pass for a gain of 5. 3rd and long coming after the injury timeout.

#Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick is being evaluated for a chest injury. His return to tonight's game is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 19, 2023

Injury bug is getting ugly in this game.

3rd and 16, a gain of 10 on the checkdown to Jaylen Warren. Checkdowns on 3rd and long are painful.

Elandon Roberts, who made that massive goal line stop earlier, is now down injured in between plays. He is clearly concussed, they have got to get him out of the game and evaluate him. That is hard to watch.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has now been ruled OUT for the rest of tonight's game. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 19, 2023

The punt resulted in a touchback, they nearly downed it on the one, but just missed.

The first down play was an Elijah Moore run for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Watson scrambled for 12 yards. No Minkah Fitzpatrick is significant. One of the thinnest position groups on the roster.

Amari Cooper caught the ball across the middle for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, Watson complete to David Bell for 5 yards to convert. A touchdown here could seal the game for the Browns. Maybe a renegade is in order soon.

Deshaun Watson attempted the kill shot to the end zone. It should have been picked off by Levi Wallace, but it slipped through his hands. 2nd and 10, Kwon Alexander flagged for unecessary roughness hitting Watson late out of bounds. It was hardly a hit, but 15 yards tacked on. On second look, Watson had a hold of Kwon’s facemask maybe it will be called on Watson.

It was indeed. 15 yard penalty enforced from the dead ball spot. 3rd and 25, a completion for 14 yards. The punt resulted in a touchback.

Najee Harris registered an explosive play of his own on 1st down running for 21 yards around the edge with a nice stiff arm.

On 1st and 10, Najee ran for another 17 after bending the run all the way back to flip the field.

On 1st and 10, Warren for 3 yards. On 2nd, Calvin Austin on the end around for a loss of 2. On 3rd and 9, incomplete intended for Jaylen Warren. It was tipped and nearly intercepted. The screen may have worked otherwise.

Too many men on the field for the Browns. Cleveland burned a timeout prior to the penalty.

Pressley Harvin had the perfect punt to pin the Browns at the 1 yard line. It bounced out right before the pylon.

On 1st and 10, Jerome Ford for a gain of two up the middle. 2nd and 8 from the 3 yard line. Complete to Akins for three yards. 3rd and 5, Elandon Roberts checked back into the game.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 22-19 BROWNS.