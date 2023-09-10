2023 Week 1 Steelers Vs. 49ers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season by hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium. There are a number of great storylines in this game to watch – the most obvious being Kenny Pickett and Brock Purdy facing off for the first time being the two most successful quarterbacks from the 2022 draft class so far. Both of them have a lot of pressure to live up to the hype that has built up over the last several months.
There is also the narrative of the two most recent NFL Defensive Players of the Year facing off against each other. There will be no shortage of comparisons on the broadcast, I’m sure. Also, Javon Hargrave returns to Pittsburgh for the second time since leaving the team in free agency – his first time as a member of the 49ers.
While it looked like San Francisco would be missing some players earlier in the week due to injury or contract disputes, all seems to be resolved and both teams should be at full strength. DL Larry Ogunjobi was the big question mark for the Steelers, but he will play today.
Thank you for joining the Steelers Depot game blog for another season. If this is your first time, welcome! If you refresh the page throughout the game, I do my best to curate the experience with live updates, interesting tweets, injury news, and video highlights. You can also scroll to the bottom of the page for a live chat room in the comment section where hundreds of fans gather each week. There will be a second post for the second half, so look out for the link at the very bottom of the article once the first half ends. Enjoy the game!
Steelers’ Inactive Players
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)
T Dylan Cook
DE Armon Watts
CB Desmond King II
WR Gunner Olszewski
49ers Inactive Players
QB Brandon Allen (3rd)
OL Nick Zakelj
DL Kalia Davis
LB Dee Winters
LB Jalen Graham
TE Brayden Willis
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
Both teams are indeed full strength for this game. No excuses, and a great litmus test for both teams in week one.