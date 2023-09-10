2023 Week 1 Steelers Vs. 49ers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season by hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium. There are a number of great storylines in this game to watch – the most obvious being Kenny Pickett and Brock Purdy facing off for the first time being the two most successful quarterbacks from the 2022 draft class so far. Both of them have a lot of pressure to live up to the hype that has built up over the last several months.

There is also the narrative of the two most recent NFL Defensive Players of the Year facing off against each other. There will be no shortage of comparisons on the broadcast, I’m sure. Also, Javon Hargrave returns to Pittsburgh for the second time since leaving the team in free agency – his first time as a member of the 49ers.

While it looked like San Francisco would be missing some players earlier in the week due to injury or contract disputes, all seems to be resolved and both teams should be at full strength. DL Larry Ogunjobi was the big question mark for the Steelers, but he will play today.

.@JayGlazer says 49ers intend to play Nick Bosa 30-40 snaps today against the Steelers. Says five teams also tried to trade for Bosa. Obviously didn't happen. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 10, 2023

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

T Dylan Cook

DE Armon Watts

CB Desmond King II

WR Gunner Olszewski

49ers Inactive Players

QB Brandon Allen (3rd)

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Kalia Davis

LB Dee Winters

LB Jalen Graham

TE Brayden Willis

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Both teams are indeed full strength for this game. No excuses, and a great litmus test for both teams in week one.

Steelers warming up pic.twitter.com/qDq3PC0cRl — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) September 10, 2023

49ers offense. Zone/stretch scheme. But want to see how Steelers respond to 21 personnel. Could see some big nickel. Watch SF run weak out of 2-back. Watt vs McKivitz + help. Can Alex Highsmith win vs Trent Williams? — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 10, 2023

49ers defense. Lot of Bosa vs Moore Jr. talk but Bosa moves around. Will see Chuks too. Defense looks more exotic under Wilks than Ryans. Wide 9 alignments, lots of stunts/twists and sim pressures. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 10, 2023

My one specific and bold prediction. Kenny Pickett read/option keep on 3rd and short/goal-to-go situation for a first down. 49ers ends like to crash on the back. Think Pittsburgh gets them once. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 10, 2023