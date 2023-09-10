2023 Week 1 Steelers Vs 49ers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

It was a Murphy’s Law kind of first half for the Steelers. Everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Only salvaged by a 95 yard drive to end the half with a score. The score is 20-7 and the San Francisco 49ers will get the ball back at the half. The Steelers have a lot more questions than answers, but some momentum to build off of.

1st half:

15 plays = 1 net yard

last drive = 12 plays 95 yards TD under 2:00

several neg plays

Pickett off on a few

Slips Diontae, PP

PP better in slot than outside

Najee explosive run huge with flag

Heyward (groin)

49ers shred MOF

Brandon A. = monster

No pressure early

Watt sack…

START OF 2ND HALF



The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

UPDATE: Heyward has been downgraded to OUT for the rest of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 10, 2023

1st and 10, a first down pass to Deebo Samuel on a 10 yard gain.

The next play, Christian McCaffrey span away from the tackle for a small gain and burst up the field for a 65 yard touchdown. 27-7 49ers.

Good runs turn into GREAT runs when WRs block down the field! Clinic by Aiyuk and McCloud. Excellent. pic.twitter.com/MqLXeRQah6 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 10, 2023

Some nice downfield blocking to take Damontae Kazee and Patrick Peterson out of the play made that touchdown possible.

After the touchback, Diontae Johnson with an explosive play, but he was holding his hamstring after the play. That didn’t look good and it could be the type of injury that lingers for him for a while.

That was a 26 yard reception so the Steelers are at the midfield mark, but down their top playmaker in Diontae Johnson.

A catch and a run for Jaylen Warren on 1st and 2nd down gets 3rd and 6 for the Steelers. Pickett scrambled away from pressure and threw the ball away, a high pass intended for Allen Robinson.

Pressley Harvin’s punt was fair caught at the 17 – could have pinned them much deeper with a better punt.

The first play of the drive was a pass in the middle of the field to Brandon Aiyuk. A tight window reception for a gain of 16.

On 1st and 10, McCaffrey picked up two yards brought down by Alex Highsmith. On 2nd and 7, Alex Highsmith tackled the toss play to McCaffrey for a loss of two. 3rd and 9, Aiyuk wide open to convert.

1st and 10 at the midfield mark, McCaffrey tackled at the line of scrimmage by Markus Golden for no gain. On 2nd down, Elijah Mitchell up the middle for a gain of 3. 3rd and 6, TJ Watt in for the sack to end the drive. That is two sacks for TJ Watt on the day.

Calvin Austin downed the punt at the 6 yard line. Can the Steelers offense put together another 90+ yard drive?

The first down pass went to Calvin Austin III for a gain of 4 along the left sideline. On 2nd and 6, Najee Harris picked up just two. Pickett missed Allen Robinson with an off target pass behind him. Pressley Harvin punting from his own end zone. Ray-Ray McCloud returned the punt 19 yards. The 49ers take over with great field position.

TJ Watt strip sacked Brock Purdy and recovered the ball. That is three sacks for TJ, two strip sacks. Personal foul added to the end of the play so the Steelers have the ball at the 40 in enemy territory.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt now has three sacks vs 49ers Two forced fumbles. With that third sack, Watt has tied James Harrison (80.5) for the franchise sack record. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 10, 2023

Najee Harris caught the check down on 1st for a gain of 4. Calvin Austin III couldn’t catch the pass, but DPI called on the 49ers. 1st and 10 and an 8 yard reception for Connor Heyward. Back to Heyward on 2nd, but he was mugged in the end zone. It was uncatchable so no penalty. The Steelers call timeout #1. On 3rd and 2, Najee Harris up the middle for 3 yards and a first down.

George Pickens caught the pass in the end zone, but couldn’t get feet in bounds. Crazy catch, but it didn’t count. 2nd and 10, McFarland in the flat for a gain of 6. It looked like a face mask to me, but no call. 3rd and 4, Jaylen Warren caught the check down with Pickett under pressure for no gain. The Steelers are going for it on 4th and 4. A desperation play, Pickett to Freiermuth but way off target. Freiermuth wanted the holding call, but no luck. Turnover on downs.

Darnell Washington had a nice pancake block on reigning DPOY Nick Bosa on that drive.

McCaffrey got an easy first down with plenty of room to run to the left side of the field. On 1st and 10, McCaffrey up the middle for about three. On 2nd and 7, the pass was complete to McCaffrey who gained about 3 more.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 27-7 49ERS

3rd and 4 after the break. A 22 yard reception to Brandon Aiyuk with Levi Wallace in coverage.

3rd and 2 coming up after McCaffrey’s run to the left sideline. Incomplete and the 49ers will punt. The punt went out of bounds at the 4 yard line.

Pickett connected with Calvin Austin III for a gain of 9. The next play to Allen Robinson for 12 yards and a first down. The next play, a completion to Austin again for 13.

Najee Harris caught the check down pass but was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. On 2nd and 12, Connor Heyward caught the ball for a gain of 11. 3rd and 1, Najee Harris nearly tackled for a loss, but bounced outside and stiff armed his way to the first down.

Hufanga picked off the tipped pass and lateralled for a ton of yards, but the lateral was ruled forward, so it was brought back. 49ers ball at the midfield mark.

On 1st, McCaffrey up the middle for 6 yards. On 2nd and 4, back to CMC for a first down gain.

Demarvin Leal and Alex Highsmith in for the TFL on 1st down. 2nd and 12, an incomplete pass. 3rd and 12, Brock Purdy scrambled for the first down. Elandon Roberts stuffed the first down run to Elijah Mitchell for a loss of one. On 2nd and 11, Mitchell up the middle for a gain of 3. On 3rd and 8, timeout taken by the 49ers to prevent the delay of game. An incomplete pass ends the drive. 30-7 49ers.

Pickett to Pickens back to back for a first down. The yardage was eliminated after a personal foul on Pickens after the play. Pickett scrambled for a gain of about 4. No huddle offense now. 2nd and 6, a completion to Jaylen Warren who converted the first down.

On 1st and 10, Pickett sacked. On 2nd and 17, Pickett avoided pressure and connected with Allen Robinson for 31 yards. Chukwuma Okorafor hurt on the play. That should mean Broderick Jones in at left tackle and Dan Moore Jr. shifting to the right.

On 1st and 10, Pickett sacked again. Broderick Jones did a nice job on that snap, but Dan Moore not so much on the right side. Kenny Pickett connected with Allen Robinson again for 10 yards to make up the lost yardage on the sack. 3rd and 10 after the break.

TWO MINUTE WARNING.

From the 30 yard line, 3rd and 10, Pickett complete to Calvin Austin for a gain of just 5. 4th and 5, Pickett sacked to effectively end the game. Sacked by former Steeler, Javon Hargrave. Here comes the victory formation in front of the Steelers’ home crowd. A surprising number of 49ers fans in attendance.

END OF GAME: 30-7 49ERS