Steelers Vs. 49ers 2023 Week One: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 1

San Francisco 49ers (0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 10, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl “Moose” Johnston (analysis), and Pam Oliver (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +2.5

Trends:

San Francisco are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 9 games.

San Francisco are 12-1 SU in their last 13 games.

San Francisco are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

San Francisco are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games against Pittsburgh.

San Francisco are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

San Francisco are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

San Francisco are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games played in September.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against San Francisco.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference West division.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in September.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.

49ers Injuries:

TE George Kittle (groin) – Questionable

CB Charvarius Ward (heel) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_10_2023_vs_san-francisco-49ers_weekly_release



Game Capsule: