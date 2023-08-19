WR Ja’Marcus Bradley Received $83,333 Injury Settlement From Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement and thanks to a Saturday morning NFLPA update, we now know the amount of that.

According the latest NFLPA salary cap page update, Bradley was issued an injury settlement in the amount of $83,333. That will now count against the Steelers’ 2023 salary cap just like dead money would.

Bradley was first waived as injured on August 8 and after clearing waivers, he reverted to the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list on a split salary amount of $500,000. The injury settlement is based off of that amount and specifically, it was three weeks worth of that. That amount was derived by dividing $500,000 by 18 weeks.

A hamstring injury is reportedly what brought Bradley’s time in Pittsburgh to an end. The Steelers could re-sign Bradley later during the regular season, but only after six weeks pass. That length of time is determined by the length of settlement in weeks plus three additional weeks.

After ending the 2022 season on the Steelers’ practice squad, Bradley, a Louisiana product who entered the NFL in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent, was re-signed to a Reserve/Future contract in early January. In his first two NFL seasons with the Browns, Bradley played in eight regular-season games and registered nine total receptions for 124 yards in 171 offensive snaps played.

Bradley has also logged 54 special teams snaps to date on his way to being credited with three total tackles. Bradley also has some extremely limited returner experience as an NFL player with two kickoff returns for 49 yards.

The Steelers are now currently $10,509,341 under the salary cap following Bradley’s injury settlement.