WR Ja’Marcus Bradley Removed From Pittsburgh’s Injured Reserve With Injury Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers have removed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from injured reserve after agreeing to an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported.

#Steelers removed Ja'Marcus Bradley with injured reserve with injury settlement — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 17, 2023

Pittsburgh waived/injured Bradley on Aug. 8 as he was dealing with a hamstring issue. He went unclaimed off waivers and reverted to Pittsburgh’s Injured Reserve. In his place, the team brought in S Jalen Elliott. Bradley, now off IR, will be a free agent and can ultimately look for other opportunities after agreeing to a settlement with Pittsburgh.

Bradley was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020, and he has nine career NFL receptions. He also has return experience, with two kick returns for Cleveland in 2021. He might try to catch on with another organization late in the process if he can show he’s healthy.

He spent time with the Steelers on their practice squad in 2022, but he hasn’t seen an NFL snap since 2021. His path to a roster spot this season likely will start with him joining a practice squad and working on trying to get elevated. With Pittsburgh being healthier thus far at the wide receiver position in 2023, it was unlikely Bradley was going to find much of a role with the Steelers, and he wouldn’t have been eligible to play had he opted to spend the year on IR. The injury settlement is in the best interest of both parties.

We’ll find out what the injury settlement amount for Bradley is in a few days from now.