WR Ja’Marcus Bradley Reverts To Steelers’ Reserve/Injured List After Clearing Waivers

There’s’ only one transaction to pass along for the Pittsburgh Steelers on this Wednesday and it’s related to a player reverting to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after being waived as injured on Tuesday.

Clearing waivers on Wednesday and now on the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list is WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, who apparently was dealing with a hamstring injury of some sorts. Bradley should now be listed with a split salary of $500,000 as we wait and see if the team works out an injury settlement with him in the next week, which is possible.

After ending the 2022 season on the Steelers’ practice squad, Bradley, a Louisiana product who entered the NFL in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent, was signed to a Reserve/Future contract in early January.

In Bradley’s first two NFL seasons with the Browns, he played in eight regular-season games and registered nine total receptions for 124 yards in 171 offensive snaps played. He has also logged 54 special teams snaps to date on his way to being credited with three total tackles. Bradley also has some extremely limited returner experience as an NFL player with two kickoff returns for 49 yards.

The Steelers now have four players on their Reserve/Injured list with split salaries. That list includes, Bradley, running back Alfonzo Graham, cornerback Cory Trice Jr., and defensive end Renell Wren. Players still on the Reserve/Injured come Week One of the regular season will count against the team’s salary cap number.