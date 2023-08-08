Steelers Sign Safety Jalen Elliott, Waive/Injured WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

As injuries continue to seemingly pile up at safety early on in training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in some reinforcements for the position.

A few days after adding Trenton Thompson, the Steelers signed safety Jalen Elliott Tuesday morning and waived/injured wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley as the corresponding move, the team announced.

Bradley was recently injured in a practice, dealing with a hamstring issue. Bradley should clear waivers and revert back to Injured Reserve with the Steelers with a likely injury settlement coming after that.

Elliott’s signing comes just five days after he was one of a handful of players to work out for the Steelers.

Elliott played at Notre Dame and has spent time with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. Standing at 6-feet and 205 pounds, he was waived by the Raiders in May. He was named a captain at Notre Dame during his senior season and played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl before going undrafted in 2020. He finished his college career with 134 tackles and six interceptions.

Elliott appeared in a 2021 game against the Steelers at then-Heinz Field, recording four tackles on 17 defensive snaps for the Lions. He joins a safety room with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal at the top, though Neal and Kazee are working back from injuries, and safety Tre Norwood is dealing with a leg injury as well.