Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – August 17 – Kwiatkoski, Benton, Norwood All Limited

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers conducted their 16th and final training camp practice of 2023 that the public was allowed to attend. While head coach Mike Tomlin did not address the media after it ended to provide a heath update of the team, our very own Alex Kozora was able to do that for us.

According to Kozora, G Nate Herbig (shoulder), DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot), and G Isaac Seumalo (rest?) all sat out Thursday’s practice.

Herbig and Ogunjobi, who has now reportedly shed the walking boot he was wearing on his right foot, have both been sidelined for several practices now. Tomlin indicated earlier on Thursday that neither player was likely to play Saturday night in the team’s home preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. As for Seumalo, hopefully Thursday was indeed just a rest day for him. He will likely play Saturday night against the Bills.

Kozora also passed along word that ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (shoulder), DT Keeanu Benton (ankle), and S Tre Norwood (leg) were all limited Thursday in the padless practice earlier in the afternoon.

Norwood, like Herbig and Ogunjobi, is not expected to play Saturday night, according to Tomlin. As for Kwiatkoski and Benton, we’ll have to wait until Saturday night to see if either can play against the Bills. Both players sustained their respective injuries during the team’s preseason opener last Friday night.

Overall, the Steelers seem to be a healthy team as they head into their second preseason game of 2023. Tomlin said earlier on Thursday that all healthy players are expected to play against the Bills, including rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The Penn State product missed the preseason opener, presumably with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers will break their 2023 training camp on Friday. The practices after the Saturday night preseason game will resume next week at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.