Tomlin Rules Out Three For Saturday’s Game, Says All Others Expected To Play

During his Thursday morning press conference, Mike Tomlin ruled out three players for Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Per Tomlin, all others are expected to play. The three expected to sit out are DL Larry Ogunjobi, S Tre Norwood, and OG Nate Herbig.

“Three guys that are probably not going to play based on their level of health right now are Larry Ogunjobi,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Tre Norwood, although he has been practicing in a partial capacity, we’ll probably wait until next week on him. And Nate Herbig.”

Ogunjobi suffered a right foot injury and has been spotted in a walking boot the last several days of practice. Norwood is dealing with a right leg injury but as Tomlin noted, has been seeing some action at practice. Yesterday, he practiced during individual sessions, though it sounds like he won’t get enough time to play this weekend. He’s fighting for one of the final spots in the defensive back room. Herbig suffered a right shoulder injury and hasn’t practiced the last two days. It appears minor but he’ll also be held out of this weekend’s game, barring something unforeseen.

Tomlin confirmed several veterans and a handful of players who missed last week with injuries will play.

“I am excited about seeing some guys play this year for the first time. Guys that we held out last week. Guys like Cam [Heyward] and T.J. [Watt] and Minkah [Fitzpatrick] and Pat P[eterson]. Joey Porter Jr., Keanu Neal, [Damontae] Kazee are some guys who didn’t play last week who are scheduled to play.”

Heyward, Watt, Fitzpatrick, and Peterson were given the opener against Tampa Bay off due to their veteran status. Porter missed with a minor injury while Neal and Kazee were still working their way back from camp ailments. All three have practiced in full this week and should be good to go for the weekend. This will be Porter’s debut, who was having a strong camp until being tripped up by an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh will kick off against Buffalo at 6:30 PM/EST on Saturday.