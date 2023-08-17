Adamski: Larry Ogunjobi Spotted Without Walking Boot

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi was spotted without the walking boot he’s had on since at least Sunday, according to TribLive’s Chris Adamski.

FWIW DT Larry Ogunjobi was spotted without the boot on his foot he’s had for the past week or so — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2023

The removal of the walking boot is further good news after Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the injury to Ogunjobi wasn’t a long-term concern. Given he had a Lisfranc issue in his right foot, the same foot his boot was on, it’s encouraging that he’s out of it after just a few days.

Getting Ogunjobi fully healthy will be important for Pittsburgh this season, and hopefully, the boot was just a precaution. Ogunjobi is out for the team’s second preseason game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but he never was truly fully healthy last season. He was very rarely a full participant in practice, and being banged up all year caused his pass rush production to go down.

Ogunjobi was still a very good run plugger, but after signing a three-year extension with Pittsburgh, I’m sure the Steelers want to see him get back to his pre-2022 pass rush production when he had 21.5 from 2017-2021.

Now that the boot is off, the next step is getting Ogunjobi back on the field. That should ideally happen within the next week.