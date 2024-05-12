Veteran Tryout RB Jonathan Ward Reportedly Turning Heads In Minicamp

The theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie minicamp might be the running backs impressing. After UDFA Daijun Edwards received buzz on Day 1, veteran Jonathan Ward earned similar praise on its second day. According to the Trib’s Chris Adamski, Ward is pushing for a contract.

“Ward appears to be making an impression. Video taken during the period open to media recording showed running backs coach Eddie Faulkner complimenting Ward on his blocking prowess.

“He said I’ve got ‘old-man’ hands,” Ward said. “I guess that’s good, being the old guy in the room. Guess I wouldn’t want to have ‘young-guy’ hands.”

Ward has reason to look good in this session. He’s one of a handful of veterans eligible for the minicamp that is primarily populated by rookies. Each team is allowed up to five veteran players provided they attend on a tryout basis without a contract. Ward was one of two vets the team invited, CB Anthony Averett the other. With 42 games of NFL experience under his belt, it’s no surprise he’s standing out in practice.

He is someone we tabbed as the most likely of the 21 tryout players to be signed. Ward’s resume offers a well-rounded skill set. NFL opportunities have been limited but he caught 98 passes in college at Central Michigan. He’s also a strong special teamer with 16 tackles and several hundred snaps on return and coverage units. Typically, any third-string running back in Pittsburgh should have special teams value; it’s why Godwin Igwebuike received a hat over Anthony McFarland Jr. last season, and Ward brings that.

Pittsburgh’s top three running backs have well-established roles. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren make up one of the league’s top duos while Cordarrelle Patterson will serve as a kick returner likely to receive a smattering of snaps all over the field offensively.

But there’s value in bringing Ward to camp as a potential No. 4 running back, competing with Edwards to round out the room. The Steelers are in 90-man roster mode and have to consider the logistics of camp. The team was careful with Harris last summer to ensure he was healthy for Week 1 and could take a similar approach to a firmly established Warren. At 33, Patterson probably won’t be taxed much in the backfield and depth beyond those three is relatively weak.

There are just two other true running backs under contract. Edwards and Aaron Shampklin. Given the bumps-and-bruises nature of the position, it’s wise to have an extra back on the roster and Ward could be signed later today or Monday. Pittsburgh currently has three open roster spots.