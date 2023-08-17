Pair Of ESPN Analysts High On Steelers’ Duo Of Kenny Pickett And George Pickens

Following the 33-yard touchdown from quarterback Kenny Pickett to wide receiver George Pickens in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener, the hype train entering the 2023 season has gained significant steam.

After all the offseason hype between the two coming out of strong rookie seasons for the duo, the touchdown pass built off some strong rapport between the two in training camp in Year Two. Now, the hype train is nearing the point of potentially careening off the tracks, especially with Pickens.

Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark stated that Pickens is “much more talented” than Justin Jefferson in Minnesota on Monday, and Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson agreed with him on Wednesday. Now, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is adding to it, stating that the duo of Pickett and Pickens needs more attention paid to it, while name-dropping former Texans star Andre Johnson and Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson in the conversation regarding Pickens on ESPN’s Get Up Thursday morning.

“George Pickens is starting to become one of those wide receivers that the coverage doesn’t necessarily matter. I played with Andre Johnson and I played with Calvin Johnson, two guys that, as a quarterback you would sit there and go, ‘Well, usually I would never throw that ball to this person but the coverage doesn’t matter. As long as I give this guy a shot, something good is more than likely going to happen.’,” Orlovsky said of Pickens on Get Up, according to video via ESPN. “Does that now vault Kenny Pickett into a different player than maybe I certainly expected him to be because of that connection? He gets to the line of scrimmage and he’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t care what [the coverage] is, George is getting this ball.’ Not only does it make that connection better, it makes everyone else’s job in Pittsburgh offensively easier.

“It’s a connection we have to start paying a little more attention to.”

The connection between Pickett and Pickens is certainly one that needs more attention paid to it. Last season, on a minimum of 50 passing attempts, the connection of Pickett and Pickens had the highest QBR in the NFL. That’s a remarkable number. It felt like any time Pickett targeted Pickens, big plays happened.

From the late-game 2-point conversion in Indianapolis to the game-winning touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, the two made magic together. Pickens has become a master of the contested catch with his absurd body control and vice-grip hands.

Add in that Pickett has stated this offseason that when he sees favorable coverage, he’s always going to give Pickens a chance to win and it’s a special connection brewing.

It will also help take some of the coverage attention and pressure off Diontae Johnson.

According to ESPN analyst Harry Douglas, a former receiver in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, Pickens’ emergence will do wonders for Johnson.

“What I love about this duo more than anything is that these two guys came in together,” Douglas said on ESPN’s Get Up, according to video via ESPN. “I was able to come in with my quarterback Matt Ryan in 2008 and our relationship was different with each other more so than it was with other people. They get an opportunity to grow together, and this guy George Pickens is going to take more pressure off Diontae Johnson. I think we’re going to get a better Diontae Johnson because of George Pickens.”

Coming in together as part of the same rookie class, a natural connection and chemistry developed rather quickly between Pickett and Pickens. That’s made it an explosive connection, too. While Johnson remains the true No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh, Pickens is certainly emerging as a favorite target and security blanket for Pickett.

That will lead to more coverage attention on the former Georgia star, which will open the field more for Johnson in 2023, which could lead to a monster year for the veteran receiver.