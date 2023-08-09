Mr. Versatility: OL Kendrick Green Breaks Down His Positional Responsibilities In Training Camp

Who would’ve thought OL Kendrick Green would become the hot name in training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2023 season?

Coming off a dreadful rookie campaign, many wrote off Green as a bust in his second season, becoming a game-day inactive after starting 15 games at center for Pittsburgh in 2021. He admitted that he knew he was trending down after his first two seasons in the league and is looking to bounce back this season. Bounce back he did, earning a legit role in Pittsburgh’s offense as a fullback/lead blocker. Starting in the Friday Night Lights practice, Green showcased his athleticism and versatility, catching passes while leading the way in the running game. After taking carries and catching more passes in the following days, it was confirmed that this was more than just a one-time thing for Green.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Green was asked about how he has been splitting up his reps in training camp practices. Green responded that he still has his primary focus at center, but has been involved with the running backs and tight ends as well the last several days.

“I’ve been doing like a lot of like stuff with the tight ends in meetings, but then in like in practice, I’ll do a circuit with the running backs, a circuit with the tight ends, and then I do most of my practice at center,” Green said to the media Wednesday on video from Steelers.com.

We often forget that the players have plenty of meetings before/after practice during training camp, going through positional work as well as the install of the playbook and what the game plan is for that week’s game. Green has had to wear multiple hats during the long days of training camp, taking part in meetings with the tight ends and offensive line while getting reps at center, running back, and with the tight ends as an H-back/fullback.

The #Steelers have had plenty of versatile, dual-purpose guys throughout their history. Kendrick Green is the latest, and he has a new, fun nickname from former OL Max Starks: "Fat Slash" Via @Steelersdepot https://t.co/azk4UJw9C2 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 9, 2023

The multiple positional work can be a lot to manage for any player from both a physical and mental standpoint. For Green, it’s understandable where his head can be spinning as he cross-trains at multiple positions prior to taking the field in the preseason. However, the more versatility and value he can add to the roster, the better his chances are of making the final 53. If Green can be Pittsburgh’s backup center and a short yardage/goal line lead blocker, he would be able to cement his place on the team for 2023.