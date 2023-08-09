Kendrick Green Recognizes The Importance Of This Training Camp: Looking To ‘Bounce Back’

Through the first couple weeks of training camp, no one expected the hot name to be Pittsburgh Steelers C Kendrick Green. Green turned head when he took snaps at fullback during the team’s Friday Night Light practice, pancaking a couple defenders as a lead blocker while also catching a pass for a nice gain. The usage continued through the next couple days of practice, seeing more work as a lead blocker while also carrying and catching the football.

When asked if he feels this training camp is an important one for him, Green responded that he knows what’s at-stake and wants to provide as much value to the team as possible to cement his spot on the 53-man roster.

“Ya, I definitely think so,” Green said to the media on video from Chris Adamski’s Twitter page. “I think every camp is important, obviously, but this one is a little different just considering my position that I’ve been in the last few years. Kinda tending down I guess with the way I was playing, so just tryna figure out a way I can bounce back.”

The new most popular guy at camp pic.twitter.com/HQpIMcEcb6 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2023

Kendrick Green was handed the starting center job as a rookie back in 2021, taking over for potential HOF C Maurkice Pouncey after retiring. The results were poor to say the least as Green showed he was not ready for the massive jump in competition level after playing only four games at center in college to starting 15 as a rookie. He seemed often overwhelmed from the mental aspect of the game and often struggled to find consistency in the physical aspect regarding his technique and execution of blocks.

For many reasons, Thursday was such a frustrating game. Roethlisberger is practically begging Kendrick Green to snap the ball, who even looks back at Ben. Turner is tapping him too. He just doesn't do it. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/1iPvo7tQXs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 13, 2021

Green ended up being a game-day inactive last season behind C Mason Cole and backup J.C. Hassenauer. Hassenauer signed with the Giants this offseason, leaving the backup center job open. However, several players have been competing for the job including Green, Ryan McCollum, and Nate Herbig.

Green has quickly become the team’s training camp darling with his usage at fullback the last few days of practice, showing his versatility and ability to contribute in other aspects of the game should Pittsburgh decide to keep him on the 53-man roster. For a player that has become a controversial figure in the eyes of many Steelers fans, Green knows that this is a pivotal training camp for him and must show he can be a capable fill-in at center should Cole go down while adding an interesting wrinkle to Pittsburgh’s short-yardage/goal line offense as a lead blocker.

With three preseason games coming up, all eyes will be on Kendrick Green to see if he can get the job done. He will have to show strides of improvement as an offensive lineman first, but if he can contribute as a lead blocker/offensive weapon as well, he very well may secure a roster spot.