Minkah Fitzpatrick Impressed With S Kenny Robinson Halfway Through Training Camp

With Pittsburgh Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick out for most of training camp, S Kenny Robinson has shown up. Robinson has been one of the biggest “winners” so far in camp, seeing first-team reps due to absences in the secondary and holding his own in them. Fitzpatrick recently returned to practice and today spoke highly about Robinson’s play.

“Kenny’s been doing a great job stepping up and making big plays and making big tackles and hits,” Fitzpatrick told Missi Matthews and Craig Wolfley on Steelers Live.

Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora has been at camp for revery practice and has been charting stats. Robinson so far leads the team in interceptions through 10 practices with three. Coming into training camp Robinson certainly wasn’t on too many people’s radar, but the former Carolina Panther has showed out and will be a fun player to watch in game action Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson saw game action in the NFL in 2020 and 2021 with the Panthers before being on the practice squad with Carolina last season. Midway through the year he was released and eventually signed a Reserve/Futures contract with Pittsburgh in January. During his time in Carolina, Robinson played in 19 games and made 18 tackles. He has no interceptions to his name but with the way he is playing so far in training camp, if he sees game action he will certainly be a threat to force a turnover.

With Fitzpatrick missing a lot of time for an undisclosed personal reason, and safeties Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal missing time with injuries, Robinson has seen a ton more reps. He has clearly taken advantage of it with even head coach Mike Tomlin praising Robinson’s playmaking. With three interceptions so far in camp, it is no surprise that Robinson is getting love from Tomlin.

Ever since now defensive coordinator Teryl Austin joined the Steelers as defensive backs coach in 2019 he has preached splash plays. Taking the ball away from other teams is so important and when a player is consistently showing he can do that, coaches take notice.

Robinson’s spot on the roster is far from safe, but halfway through camp he is turning heads. When even the chief ball-hawk of the NFL Fitzpatrick is impressed, you’re doing something right. There is a long way to go, and preseason game action is going to be vital for Robinson, but so far he is impressing all the right people.

And looking like a “winner” of training camp so far.