2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First 10 Practices

We’re well more than halfway through the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp with only two open practices before the preseason kicks off Friday night. Thanks to Monday’s off day, we had some time to update our camp stats. First, we’ll look at the past six practices, Tuesday and on, and then compile the 10 in total to give you the complete numbers.
As I wrote last time, camp stats are one piece to a large puzzle of our summer evaluation. But they provide tangible data that can either match our eye test or make us reconsider opinions on how a player was performing. Naturally, stats leave out a good deal of context but they’re a tool in our toolbelt and importantly, can be used in comparison to past camp performances.
Let’s dive in.
TRAINING CAMP STATS (PRACTICES 5-10)
Quarterbacks
Mitch Trubisky: 52/82 (63.4 percent) 689 yards (8.4 YPA) 11 TDs 2 INTs – 13.3 YPC
Kenny Pickett: 44/73 (60.3 percent) 527 yards (7.2 YPA) 7 TDs 1 INT – 12.0 YPC
Mason Rudolph: 26/40 (65 percent) 271 yards (6.8 YPA) 3 TDs 1 INT – 10.4 YPC
Tanner Morgan: 3/4 (75 percent) 56 yards (14.0 YPA) 0 TDs 1 INT – 18.7 YPC
QB Reps
Kenny Pickett: 118 (16-20-22-19-18-23)
Mitch Trubisky: 117 (15-19-23-19-19-22)
Mason Rudolph: 69 (12-15-12-15-15-0)
Tanner Morgan: 11 (0-0-0-0-0-11)
– Trubisky has nine more throws than Pickett, a little surprising, but the reps are very similar. Pickett gets more in seven shots but Trubisky has had more in two-minute drills because his drives have lasted longer. Overall, Trubisky had one pretty poor practice on Thursday (the whole offense stunk that day) but he’s been strong overall. Pickett’s numbers look fine and have continued to be on the rise from the first four days. Rudolph has the highest completion percentage and the lack of touchdowns largely aren’t his fault. He doesn’t get reps in seven shots, but he’s had trouble completing the downfield throws others have had. In reps, he’s the obvious third-string.
Running Backs
Najee Harris: 25 carries, 68 yards (2.7 YPC) – 2 TDs
Darius Hagans: 22 carries, 96 yards (4.4 YPC) – 1 TD (2 fumbles)
Jaylen Warren: 15 carries, 64 yards (4.3 YPC)
Anthony McFarland Jr.: 12 carries, 25 yards (2.1 YPC)
Greg Bell: 10 carries, 32 yards (3.2 YPC)
Gunner Olszewski: 2 carries, 22 yards (11.0 YPC)
Calvin Austin: 2 carries, 8 yards (4.0 YPC) – (1 fumble)
Connor Heyward: 1 carry, 7 yards
John Lovett: 1 carry, 5 yards
Jordan Byrd: 1 carry, 2 yards
– Harris’ numbers don’t look good and I’m not going to pretend like he’s having a great camp. But these numbers probably are a bit deceiving based on a relatively limited sample size, the blocking he does (or doesn’t have) and the fact he can’t be tackled, which sorta ramps everything down. Similar thing happened with RB Le’Veon Bell.
– Hagans has more carries and success than I anticipated. He’s gotta secure the ball, though, also fumbling in a 7v7 session throughout the week. Warren had a big run early in camp but that’s skewed the numbers upward. Besides that, his numbers look like Harris’ (14 carries for 34 yards – like Harris, defenders are told not to take him to the ground).
– Despite McFarland seeing a lot of Pony/reps, he’s not had a ton of carries. In part because he’s flexed out so often.
– And there’s been a handful of jet runs to Olszewski, Heyward, and Byrd.
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
George Pickens: 7/20 90 yards 2 TDs – 35.0 percent
Miles Boykin: 10/20 132 yards – 50 percent
Cody White: 13/17 244 yards 2 TDs – 76.5 percent
Gunner Olszewski: 10/14 123 yards 2 TDs – 71.4 percent
Diontae Johnson: 12/13 160 yards 3 TDs – 92.3 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 9/12 109 yards – 75 percent
Calvin Austin III: 8/12 179 yards 3 TDs – 66.7 percent
Anthony McFarland: 10/11 61 yards 1 TD – 90.9 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 5/9 55 yards – 55.6 percent
Darnell Washington: 6/8 53 yards 4 TDs – 75 percent
Ja’Marcus Bradley: 2/8 20 yards – 25 percent
Hakeem Butler: 4/7 56 yards 2 TDs – 57.1 percent
Allen Robinson II: 5/6 47 yards 1 TD – 83.3 percent
Connor Heyward: 4/6 48 yards – 66.7 percent
Rodney Williams: 5/5 50 yards – 100 percent
Dan Chisena: 3/4 48 yards – 75 percent
Zach Gentry: 3/4 14 yards 1 TD – 75 percent
Jaylen Warren: 3/3 19 yards – 100 percent
Darius Hagans: 1/3 5 yards – 33.3 percent
Kendrick Green: 2/2 22 yards – 100 percent
Najee Harris: 2/2 4 yards – 100 percent
Greg Bell: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent
Drops
Miles Boykin: 3
Diontae Johnson: 1
Cody White: 1
Anthony McFarland Jr.: 1
Gunner Olszewski: 1
– Lots to take in here. George Pickens has a very low catch rate, though it’s not all on him. He hasn’t won downfield as often in 11 v 11 but his route tree has expanded.
– Cody White has been a big-time playmaker with some of the best numbers of camp over the last six practices. Leads the team in receptions and yards since Tuesday.
– Diontae Johnson has quietly been excellent. Only one incompletion thrown his way and he’s winning the intermediate levels of the field and down in the red zone.
– Darnell Washington, touchdown machine. Six receptions, four touchdowns. Feels similar to his regular-season numbers. Not much volume but a guy to be used in the red zone.
– Tweeted this yesterday but Calvin Austin III has been a big-play machine. From all of camp, not just the last six, eight of his 11 receptions have either been an explosive play or a touchdown. Three catches of 40-plus yards.
– Kendrick Green having as many receptions as Najee Harris over the last six days was not on my bingo card, that’s for sure.
Interceptions
Joey Porter Jr.: 2
Kenny Robinson: 1
Luq Barcoo: 1
Mark Robinson: 1
– Porter and Robinson have been playmakers this camp.
– Here are the camp stats across all 10 practices. I won’t add additional commentary here but you can see the total.
All Training Camp Practices (#1-10)
Quarterbacks
Kenny Pickett: 70/118 (59.3 percent) 823 yards (7.0 YPA) 13 TDs 1 INT – 11.8 YPC
Mitch Trubisky: 65/110 (59.0 percent) 796 yards (7.2 YPA) 14 TDs 2 INTs – 12.2 YPC
Mason Rudolph: 49/77 (63.6 percent) 544 yards (7.1 YPA) 3 TDs 4 INTs – 11.1 YPC
Tanner Morgan: 5/11 (45.5 percent) 69 yards (6.3 YPA) 0 TDs 1 INT – 13.8 YPC
QB Reps
Kenny Pickett: 178 (12-16-16-16-16-20-22-19-18-23)
Mitch Trubisky: 160 (12-16-15-0-15-19-23-19-19-22)
Mason Rudolph: 119 (11-12-12-15-12-15-12-15-15-0)
Tanner Morgan: 23 (0-0-0-12-0-0-0-0-0-11)
Running Backs
Najee Harris: 32 carries, 91 yards (2.8 YPC) – 2 TDs
Darius Hagans: 25 carries, 105 yards (4.2 YPC) – 1 TD (2 fumbles)
Jaylen Warren: 21 carries, 90 yards (4.3 YPC)
Anthony McFarland Jr.: 18 carries, 48 yards (2.7 YPC)
Greg Bell: 10 carries, 32 yards (3.2 YPC)
Jason Huntley: 5 carries, 28 yards (5.6 YPC)
Gunner Olszewski: 2 carries, 22 yards (11.0 YPC)
Jordan Byrd: 2 carries, 16 yards (8.0 YPC)
Calvin Austin III: 2 carries, 8 yards (4.0 YPC) – (1 fumble)
Connor Heyward: 2 carries, 7 yards (3.5 YPC)
Alfonzo Graham: 1 carry, 5 yards
John Lovett: 1 carry, 5 yards
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
George Pickens: 12/28 190 yards 3 TDs – 42.9 percent
Gunner Olszewski: 16/25 177 yards 3 TDs – 64 percent
Cody White: 17/23 291 yards 2 TDs – 73.9 percent
Miles Boykin: 11/23 144 yards – 47.8 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 14/19 158 yards 1 TD – 73.7 percent
Calvin Austin III: 11/19 252 yards 3 TDs – 57.9 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 10/18 98 yards 1 TD – 55.6 percent
Anthony McFarland Jr.: 14/17 81 yards 2 TDs – 82.4 percent
Diontae Johnson: 15/16 192 yards 3 TDs – 93.8 percent
Darnell Washington: 8/14 70 yards 4 TDs – 57.1 percent
Allen Robinson II: 10/13 99 yards 2 TDs – 76.9 percent
Ja’Marcus Bradley: 5/13 45 yards – 38.4 percent
Hakeem Butler: 6/12 91 yards 2 TDs – 50 percent
Connor Heyward: 7/11 74 yards 1 TD – 63.6 percent
Zach Gentry: 8/10 50 yards 3 TDs – 80 percent
Rodney Williams: 7/8 72 yards – 87.5 percent
Najee Harris: 4/7 10 yards – 57.1 percent
Dan Chisena: 4/6 67 yards – 66.7 percent
Jaylen Warren: 4/4 27 yards – 100 percent
Kendrick Green: 2/2 22 yards – 100 percent
Darius Hagans: 2/4 8 yards – 50 percent
Jason Huntley: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent
Greg Bell: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent
Jordan Byrd: 1/1 4 yards – 100 percent
Drops
Miles Boykin: 3
Calvin Austin III: 3
Gunner Olszewski: 2
Diontae Johnson: 1
Cody White: 1
Anthony McFarland Jr.: 1
George Pickens: 1
Connor Heyward: 1
Darnell Washington: 1
Ja’Marcus Bradley: 1
Hakeem Butler: 1
Interceptions
Kenny Robinson: 3
Joey Porter Jr.: 2
Elijah Riley: 1
Luq Barcoo: 1
Mark Robinson: 1