2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First 10 Practices

We’re well more than halfway through the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp with only two open practices before the preseason kicks off Friday night. Thanks to Monday’s off day, we had some time to update our camp stats. First, we’ll look at the past six practices, Tuesday and on, and then compile the 10 in total to give you the complete numbers.

As I wrote last time, camp stats are one piece to a large puzzle of our summer evaluation. But they provide tangible data that can either match our eye test or make us reconsider opinions on how a player was performing. Naturally, stats leave out a good deal of context but they’re a tool in our toolbelt and importantly, can be used in comparison to past camp performances.

Let’s dive in.

TRAINING CAMP STATS (PRACTICES 5-10)

Quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky: 52/82 (63.4 percent) 689 yards (8.4 YPA) 11 TDs 2 INTs – 13.3 YPC

Kenny Pickett: 44/73 (60.3 percent) 527 yards (7.2 YPA) 7 TDs 1 INT – 12.0 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 26/40 (65 percent) 271 yards (6.8 YPA) 3 TDs 1 INT – 10.4 YPC

Tanner Morgan: 3/4 (75 percent) 56 yards (14.0 YPA) 0 TDs 1 INT – 18.7 YPC

QB Reps

Kenny Pickett: 118 (16-20-22-19-18-23)

Mitch Trubisky: 117 (15-19-23-19-19-22)

Mason Rudolph: 69 (12-15-12-15-15-0)

Tanner Morgan: 11 (0-0-0-0-0-11)

– Trubisky has nine more throws than Pickett, a little surprising, but the reps are very similar. Pickett gets more in seven shots but Trubisky has had more in two-minute drills because his drives have lasted longer. Overall, Trubisky had one pretty poor practice on Thursday (the whole offense stunk that day) but he’s been strong overall. Pickett’s numbers look fine and have continued to be on the rise from the first four days. Rudolph has the highest completion percentage and the lack of touchdowns largely aren’t his fault. He doesn’t get reps in seven shots, but he’s had trouble completing the downfield throws others have had. In reps, he’s the obvious third-string.

Running Backs

Najee Harris: 25 carries, 68 yards (2.7 YPC) – 2 TDs

Darius Hagans: 22 carries, 96 yards (4.4 YPC) – 1 TD (2 fumbles)

Jaylen Warren: 15 carries, 64 yards (4.3 YPC)

Anthony McFarland Jr.: 12 carries, 25 yards (2.1 YPC)

Greg Bell: 10 carries, 32 yards (3.2 YPC)

Gunner Olszewski: 2 carries, 22 yards (11.0 YPC)

Calvin Austin: 2 carries, 8 yards (4.0 YPC) – (1 fumble)

Connor Heyward: 1 carry, 7 yards

John Lovett: 1 carry, 5 yards

Jordan Byrd: 1 carry, 2 yards

– Harris’ numbers don’t look good and I’m not going to pretend like he’s having a great camp. But these numbers probably are a bit deceiving based on a relatively limited sample size, the blocking he does (or doesn’t have) and the fact he can’t be tackled, which sorta ramps everything down. Similar thing happened with RB Le’Veon Bell.

– Hagans has more carries and success than I anticipated. He’s gotta secure the ball, though, also fumbling in a 7v7 session throughout the week. Warren had a big run early in camp but that’s skewed the numbers upward. Besides that, his numbers look like Harris’ (14 carries for 34 yards – like Harris, defenders are told not to take him to the ground).

– Despite McFarland seeing a lot of Pony/reps, he’s not had a ton of carries. In part because he’s flexed out so often.

– And there’s been a handful of jet runs to Olszewski, Heyward, and Byrd.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 7/20 90 yards 2 TDs – 35.0 percent

Miles Boykin: 10/20 132 yards – 50 percent

Cody White: 13/17 244 yards 2 TDs – 76.5 percent

Gunner Olszewski: 10/14 123 yards 2 TDs – 71.4 percent

Diontae Johnson: 12/13 160 yards 3 TDs – 92.3 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 9/12 109 yards – 75 percent

Calvin Austin III: 8/12 179 yards 3 TDs – 66.7 percent

Anthony McFarland: 10/11 61 yards 1 TD – 90.9 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 5/9 55 yards – 55.6 percent

Darnell Washington: 6/8 53 yards 4 TDs – 75 percent

Ja’Marcus Bradley: 2/8 20 yards – 25 percent

Hakeem Butler: 4/7 56 yards 2 TDs – 57.1 percent

Allen Robinson II: 5/6 47 yards 1 TD – 83.3 percent

Connor Heyward: 4/6 48 yards – 66.7 percent

Rodney Williams: 5/5 50 yards – 100 percent

Dan Chisena: 3/4 48 yards – 75 percent

Zach Gentry: 3/4 14 yards 1 TD – 75 percent

Jaylen Warren: 3/3 19 yards – 100 percent

Darius Hagans: 1/3 5 yards – 33.3 percent

Kendrick Green: 2/2 22 yards – 100 percent

Najee Harris: 2/2 4 yards – 100 percent

Greg Bell: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent

Drops

Miles Boykin: 3

Diontae Johnson: 1

Cody White: 1

Anthony McFarland Jr.: 1

Gunner Olszewski: 1

– Lots to take in here. George Pickens has a very low catch rate, though it’s not all on him. He hasn’t won downfield as often in 11 v 11 but his route tree has expanded.

– Cody White has been a big-time playmaker with some of the best numbers of camp over the last six practices. Leads the team in receptions and yards since Tuesday.

– Diontae Johnson has quietly been excellent. Only one incompletion thrown his way and he’s winning the intermediate levels of the field and down in the red zone.

– Darnell Washington, touchdown machine. Six receptions, four touchdowns. Feels similar to his regular-season numbers. Not much volume but a guy to be used in the red zone.

– Tweeted this yesterday but Calvin Austin III has been a big-play machine. From all of camp, not just the last six, eight of his 11 receptions have either been an explosive play or a touchdown. Three catches of 40-plus yards.

Working on updated camp stats. Couldn't help but notice this. Yardage of WR Calvin Austin receptions this camp: 41

5

27

42 (TD)

15

2 (TD)

45

27

2 (TD)

16

30 Six of his eleven catches have gone for 20+ yards. Three for 40+. Explosive play or TD on 72.7% of them. Wow. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 7, 2023

– Kendrick Green having as many receptions as Najee Harris over the last six days was not on my bingo card, that’s for sure.

Interceptions

Joey Porter Jr.: 2

Kenny Robinson: 1

Luq Barcoo: 1

Mark Robinson: 1

– Porter and Robinson have been playmakers this camp.

– Here are the camp stats across all 10 practices. I won’t add additional commentary here but you can see the total.

All Training Camp Practices (#1-10)

Quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett: 70/118 (59.3 percent) 823 yards (7.0 YPA) 13 TDs 1 INT – 11.8 YPC

Mitch Trubisky: 65/110 (59.0 percent) 796 yards (7.2 YPA) 14 TDs 2 INTs – 12.2 YPC

Mason Rudolph: 49/77 (63.6 percent) 544 yards (7.1 YPA) 3 TDs 4 INTs – 11.1 YPC

Tanner Morgan: 5/11 (45.5 percent) 69 yards (6.3 YPA) 0 TDs 1 INT – 13.8 YPC

QB Reps

Kenny Pickett: 178 (12-16-16-16-16-20-22-19-18-23)

Mitch Trubisky: 160 (12-16-15-0-15-19-23-19-19-22)

Mason Rudolph: 119 (11-12-12-15-12-15-12-15-15-0)

Tanner Morgan: 23 (0-0-0-12-0-0-0-0-0-11)

Running Backs

Najee Harris: 32 carries, 91 yards (2.8 YPC) – 2 TDs

Darius Hagans: 25 carries, 105 yards (4.2 YPC) – 1 TD (2 fumbles)

Jaylen Warren: 21 carries, 90 yards (4.3 YPC)

Anthony McFarland Jr.: 18 carries, 48 yards (2.7 YPC)

Greg Bell: 10 carries, 32 yards (3.2 YPC)

Jason Huntley: 5 carries, 28 yards (5.6 YPC)

Gunner Olszewski: 2 carries, 22 yards (11.0 YPC)

Jordan Byrd: 2 carries, 16 yards (8.0 YPC)

Calvin Austin III: 2 carries, 8 yards (4.0 YPC) – (1 fumble)

Connor Heyward: 2 carries, 7 yards (3.5 YPC)

Alfonzo Graham: 1 carry, 5 yards

John Lovett: 1 carry, 5 yards

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 12/28 190 yards 3 TDs – 42.9 percent

Gunner Olszewski: 16/25 177 yards 3 TDs – 64 percent

Cody White: 17/23 291 yards 2 TDs – 73.9 percent

Miles Boykin: 11/23 144 yards – 47.8 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 14/19 158 yards 1 TD – 73.7 percent

Calvin Austin III: 11/19 252 yards 3 TDs – 57.9 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 10/18 98 yards 1 TD – 55.6 percent

Anthony McFarland Jr.: 14/17 81 yards 2 TDs – 82.4 percent

Diontae Johnson: 15/16 192 yards 3 TDs – 93.8 percent

Darnell Washington: 8/14 70 yards 4 TDs – 57.1 percent

Allen Robinson II: 10/13 99 yards 2 TDs – 76.9 percent

Ja’Marcus Bradley: 5/13 45 yards – 38.4 percent

Hakeem Butler: 6/12 91 yards 2 TDs – 50 percent

Connor Heyward: 7/11 74 yards 1 TD – 63.6 percent

Zach Gentry: 8/10 50 yards 3 TDs – 80 percent

Rodney Williams: 7/8 72 yards – 87.5 percent

Najee Harris: 4/7 10 yards – 57.1 percent

Dan Chisena: 4/6 67 yards – 66.7 percent

Jaylen Warren: 4/4 27 yards – 100 percent

Kendrick Green: 2/2 22 yards – 100 percent

Darius Hagans: 2/4 8 yards – 50 percent

Jason Huntley: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent

Greg Bell: 1/1 10 yards – 100 percent

Jordan Byrd: 1/1 4 yards – 100 percent

Drops

Miles Boykin: 3

Calvin Austin III: 3

Gunner Olszewski: 2

Diontae Johnson: 1

Cody White: 1

Anthony McFarland Jr.: 1

George Pickens: 1

Connor Heyward: 1

Darnell Washington: 1

Ja’Marcus Bradley: 1

Hakeem Butler: 1

Interceptions

Kenny Robinson: 3

Joey Porter Jr.: 2

Elijah Riley: 1

Luq Barcoo: 1

Mark Robinson: 1