Late Bloomer: RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Finally Taking Advantage Of His Opportunity

The expectations of rookies entering the NFL has changed immensely over the past several decades. In the past, rookies were expected to sit behind veteran players for at least one to two years, slowly being brought along as they adjusted to the heightened competition level in the pros compared to college. However, those expectations have changed over the last 10 to 15 years with a majority of rookies drafted within the first three rounds being expected to contribute their first season, either becoming the outright starter or factoring in as a rotational player.

We’ve seen that model change for the Steelers specifically over the years with players like LB Lawrence Timmons sitting a lot his first two seasons in the league before becoming a full-fledged starter in the NFL. Now, we are seeing young players like WR George Pickens and RB Najee Harris being expected to contribute immediately as starters right out the gate.

While the expectations have changed in Pittsburgh, some players have shown to be late bloomers. One of those players is RB Anthony McFarland Jr., who has largely been a non-factor in his first three seasons in the NFL. A former fourth-round pick out of Maryland, Pittsburgh was attracted to McFarland’s speed and explosiveness as a runner, giving them a dynamic in the backfield they haven’t had in some time. Still, McFarland struggled adjusting to the speed of the NFL game and dealt with injuries his first three seasons, resulting in him getting buried on the depth chart and ultimately cut prior to the start of the 2022 season.

With Anthony McFarland Jr. now back on a Reserve/Future contract, here is his big gainer during the preseason. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FiHxOrfcUc — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 13, 2023

McFarland ended up signing back to the practice squad last season, and he admitted that experience really taught him how to be a professional. He recognized that he couldn’t make it by on his physical talent alone, that he had to put in the work to improve his game in all aspects to stick around in the NFL.

The mindset shift has been noticeable thus far in training camp as McFarland has turned heads with his play. He earned praise from HC Mike Tomlin yesterday after practice, saying that he is doing the routine things very well, especially in the passing game.

McFarland is a different type of running back than Pittsburgh currently has in Harris and Jaylen Warren. Lacking that ideal size, he makes up for it with speed, quickness, and the pass-catching chops to be an ideal scat back. He’s done well in that facet of the game thus far in training camp, burning the likes of LB Kwon Alexander in one-on-ones while factoring in Pittsburgh’s pony package.

Tough drill for the defense but Anthony McFarland burns Kwon Alexander down the seam in 1v1. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 2, 2023

With UDFA RB Alfonzo Graham going down with a season-ending injury and the relative unknown surrounding the rest of the running backs on the roster, McFarland is doing everything right to cement his claim to the No. 3 spot in 2023, making the most of his opportunities to seize the moment.