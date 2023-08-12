‘I Like Guys That Can Run:’ Kenny Pickett Praises Calvin Austin III’s Performance

While there were many Pittsburgh Steelers who played well in their first preseason game tonight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one name that stood out was WR Calvin Austin III. Austin showcased his speed on multiple occasions, but none more so than his 67-yard touchdown on a go route where he burned the cornerback covering him.

After the Steelers’ 27-17 win, QB Kenny Pickett praised Austin’s play, and in particular his speed.

“I like guys that can run; man he’s got speed,” said Pickett in his post-game press conference, which was posted to the Steelers Youtube channel. “Seeing some different things that he did in the jet game and running down field was awesome to see. So proud of Calvin; he’s worked really hard to be here. Obviously [he] went out there and performed a really high level, so it’s great to see.”

With Austin’s speed he can be a key contributor to a Steelers offense that is looking to be more explosive. He’s a versatile player who also was able to showcase his 4.32 speed on a jet sweep, taking one for a 17-yard gain. His 67-yard touchdown catch was something that simply wasn’t in the Steelers’ offensive arsenal last year, and it was badly needed.

Last year, the Steelers only had 52 explosive plays, which is defined as a play that goes 20 or more yards. Part of the reason for that was a limited playbook. Another reason: with Austin missing the year with an injury the Steelers didn’t have a speedy deep threat. Yes, WR George Pickens can catch anything coming his way, but he can’t take the top off a defense like Austin did against Tampa Bay.

Pickett’s arm has reportedly gotten stronger this offseason, and with that the chances of him hitting a deep ball in stride grow. His arm was never weak, but adding additional velocity and power is always a good thing. Now, Pickett has a wide receiver who can easily burn defenders on go routes, a route that he and offensive Matt Canada really enjoyed using last season.

Most of Austin’s playing time came with and against the second- and third stringers, but that doesn’t take anything away from his performance. He lit up the Buccaneers and showed he can be a game-breaker when the ball is in his hands.

Austin’s first game donning the Black and Gold couldn’t have gone any better. It will be interesting to see if next week he gets more reps with Pickett, and we can see their chemistry and connection grow.