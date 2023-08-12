‘Good Week’s Work:’ Mike Tomlin Impressed By Kenny Pickett’s 2023 Debut

Consider Mike Tomlin impressed – though not surprised – by what Kenny Pickett did in his 2023 debut. Though he played only one series, Pickett led Pittsburgh on a long and fruitful drive, hitting WR George Pickens for a 33-yard touchdown that came with plenty of YAC. Pittsburgh controlled the ball through the air, Pickett going 6/7 for 70 yards and a score.

Speaking to Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews at halftime of the team’s Friday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tomlin was asked about Pickett’s play.

“I just liked the process,” Tomlin told Matthews. “I was interested in the reps, how they moved around this morning and throughout the day in preparation for the outing, the organization of it and how he led it. I think it just teed up the performance that we saw. We spread the ball around, we were efficient with possession downs, we scored. Good week’s work. Now we’ll go back to the lab and keep moving for next week with that group.”

Pickett dotted Diontae Johnson three times for 32 yards on the drive, including a third and long pickup where Pickett rolled right, kept his eyes downfield, and hit Johnson along the sideline. To cap off the drive, Pickett drilled Pickens on a slant over the middle, Pickens cutting inside, making the safety miss, and running into the end zone for the score.

Pickett spoke with Matthews moments later and was asked about the opening series.

“Wanted to make sure we got a lot of guys touches on the first drive,” Pickett told Matthews. “And I think we did…George finished off the drive, which is how we wanted to start.”

Pickett looked strong over the past week of training camp, showing the ability to go through his reads and lead the Steelers into the end zone. On this rep, Pickett looked left initially before scanning across the field and finding Pickens in-stride.

“To come out here and have success early on was the goal and the plan and it worked out well,” Pickett said.

The 33-yard touchdown was longer than any score the Steelers had over the course of their 2022 regular season. In fairness, the drive came against many of the Buccaneers’ backups, they rested plenty of their starters in the opener, but it was a promising first drive of the season. One Pickett and the Steelers will look to build upon next week when they play the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game. And there’s less than a month to the season opener, September 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.