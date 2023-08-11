Watch: Kenny Pickett Flawless On Opening Drive, Hits George Pickens For 33-Yard TD

QB Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a hot start in their preseason opener. On the first drive of the offense’s season, Pickett was near-flawless, going 6-of-7 for 70 yards and finishing the drive with a 33-yard touchdown to WR George Pickens.

Without making you wait, here’s the score.

Pittsburgh came out throwing with Pickett hitting WR Diontae Johnson multiple times on the offense’s opening drive, including a third-and-long conversion. Pickett also connected with TE Pat Freiermuth for a first down over the middle. The Steelers capped things off with Pickett throwing a strike to Pickens on a slant route in front of the Bucs corner. Pickens did the rest with some good YAC into the end zone. He’s already showing he’s more than a vertical receiver, displaying his versatility and refinement evident during the first two weeks of camp.

Johnson finished the drive with three catches for 32 yards. Pickens’ touchdown was his lone catch but it was a big one. Najee Harris played but did not receive a carry, instead catching a pass for a loss of 1-yard. TE Darnell Washington was an impressive run blocker, sealing down his defender on this good gainer by RB Jaylen Warren.

Watch Steelers rookie TE Darnell Washington (#80) seal down the Bucs defender on this good Jaylen Warren run. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/9TGvT1scF9 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 11, 2023

That was Pickett’s only drive of the game as he was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. But he showed more than enough in a preseason debut. Currently, the Steelers lead the Buccaneers 7-0.