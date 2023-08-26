Carney: 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Final 53-Man Roster Prediction

Hard to believe the preseason has come and gone, yet here we are. Just a few days away from the Pittsburgh Steelers needing to go from a 90-man offseason roster down to 53 guys.

Fortunately — or unfortunately — depending on how you view it, the Steelers have some very, very difficult decisions to make across the board on the roster as far as who to keep as depth and who to let go as roster cut casualties.

Pittsburgh will take their time overall, but it’s shaping up to be a very intriguing next few days for the Black and Gold.

In the meantime, I took a shot at predicting the final 53-man roster spot following the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

You can look back at my previous 53-man roster predictions here and here as well.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: This was written in stone right at the moment Mason Rudolph surprisingly re-signed with the Steelers in mid-May. These are the three the Steelers will carry at the QB position throughout the 2023 season, and in this order. Kenny Pickett is entrenched as the starter entering his second season in the league, while Mitch Trubisky provides a strong veteran presence as the backup. Rudolph is a terrific No. 3 option for Pittsburgh, which has a very deep, experienced quarterback room.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: No doubts about Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in this one, but there were some concerns about RB3 behind the strong 1-2 punch. Anthony McFarland Jr. had an opportunity and kicked the door down in impressive fashion this summer. He capped it off with a terrific showing against the Falcons on Thursday. Special teams abilities remain a slight concern, but he looks the part as a true change-of-pace running back for Pittsburgh. Quite the development.

Fullback (0) –

Analysis: Early on I really thought this team was going to roll with undrafted free agent Monte Pottebaum at fullback on the 53-man roster and really bludgeon teams with the ground game. Then, Pottebaum went and surprisingly retired just a few days into training camp, throwing the position into a state of flux. For now, Connor Heyward will be the fullback when needed, though it doesn’t feel like Pittsburgh will utilized the fullback all that often. I miss a good, hard-nosed fullback.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Throughout the offseason I debated cutting Zach Gentry as he feels rather redundant as an in-line blocking tight end now that rookie Darnell Washington is on the roster. But when it ultimately comes down to it, it never hurts to have another blocking option at the position, especially with the style of football the Steelers want to play. Having Gentry and Washington on the field in 12 personnel will help Pittsburgh run the ball very well and will take some of the onus off of Pat Freiermuth to be an all-situations tight end. It’s a win-win. Plus, with Heyward moving all over offensively, Gentry is a sound third option at the position overall. Very deep room; a lot to like.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Analysis: I really wanted to keep six receivers and put Gunner Olszewski on the roster because I think he earned it with a very strong off-season and training camp, but the numbers just don’t work out. Ultimately it’s a numbers game when it comes to roster cutdowns, and hard decisions are made. It was a hard one to leave Olszewski off. The top four of Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III are set it stone. It really came down to Olszewski and Boykin. Boykin just does more on special teams and brings more to the table for the Steelers in that area, giving him the nod for me. That said, I’m curious to see which wide receivers the Steelers try and keep on the practice squad. A lot of intriguing pieces at the position.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor will be the starters to open the season, which is largely what I expected even after Broderick Jones was drafted at No. 14 overall. Moore has played very well throughout the season, holding off Jones in his bid for the starting job. It helps that Jones has been a bit rocky this summer, which isn’t unexpected. The real unexpected development here is the emergence of Spencer Anderson as the Swiss Army knife in the trenches for the Steelers. He’s played all but left tackle this summer for Pittsburgh and handled himself quite well. A very intriguing depth piece to have behind the top three.

Offensive Guards (3) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig

Analysis: Just looking at the interior trio on paper, it gives me a comforting, confident feeling overall. Isaac Seumalo has been a great addition to the trenches for Pittsburgh and should pair with James Daniels to form a strong guard duo in the Black and Gold. Nate Herbig provides good, experienced depth at both left and right guard, and is center capable. Lock these guys in. That said, in this scenario I am flipping Kevin Dotson for a Day 3 draft pick if I can. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury that hindered him late in the preseason, and there’s not much of a role outside of depth for him moving forward. It’s a risk the Steelers can afford to take trading away from an area of strength with Dotson in the final year of his rookie contract.

Centers (2) – Mason Cole, outside addition

Analysis: Mason Cole was “Steady Eddie” last season, missing just 46 snaps. That’s not going to happen again in 2023. Knowing that, it’s paramount that the Steelers find some affordable veteran depth behind him. Mike Tomlin says he was comfortable with the options behind Cole in the summer with Herbig, Anderson and Kendrick Green, along with Ryan McCollum, but that just feels like hot noise to answer a question. The Steelers have to address the position behind Cole, whether that’s via trade or snatching someone up off the waiver wire or the street after roster cuts across the league.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (4) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Armon Watts

Analysis: This is the one position I feel a bit worried about defensively. Cameron Heyward remains an absolute force, but he’s had an interesting training camp and preseason to date and missed the game against the Falcons with a “day-to-day injury” per Mike Tomlin. Larry Ogunjobi didn’t play in a single preseason game either and is dealing with a foot injury. Very concerning. DeMarvin Leal has had some flashes against the run, but his pass rush has been non-existent. Previously, I kept Isaiahh Loudermilk, but it’s been hard to take my eyes off of Armon Watts the last two preseason games. He can play inside and outside and has the experience in the NFL. Good No. 4 DE to keep.

Nose Tackles (2) – Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton

Analysis: I wanted to somehow find a way to keep Breiden Fehoko on the 53-man roster because I think he’s a legitimate run-plugging, old-school nose tackle. I just couldn’t make it work though. While Montravius Adams hasn’t had any eye-opening showings this summer, there’s familiarity and versatility there for the Steelers. He will be surpassed by rookie Keeanu Benton as the starter rather quickly, I’d guess. Benton is the make-or-break guy here at the position for me. If he takes off like I expect, this will look strong overall. If not, the Steelers might be mixing and matching veterans ahead of him in 2023.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: Did you have any doubt? T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden and Nick Herbig are locks, and quite honestly might be the strength of the team from an overall position standpoint. It’s well-known how great Watt is, and Highsmith is coming off of a dominant year and a big contract extension. Golden and Herbig have been impressive in training camp and the preseason though, providing the Steelers with legitimate depth at outside linebacker for the first time in a long, long time. Pittsburgh should have plenty of confidence putting Golden and Herbig on the field in games for 15-20 snaps a game and feel good about it, allowing them to keep Watt and Highsmith fresh late in games.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, Kwon Alexander

Analysis: For the first time in awhile, I feel really good about the inside linebacker room in Pittsburgh. They don’t have the big names or the freak-athlete linebackers that seem to be the holy grail around the league, but what the Steelers have are a bunch of steady veterans that understand their roles and provide a ton of physicality to the defense. They finally have an identity at the position, and it starts with Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander. Cole Holcomb will be an every-down guy, too, while Tanner Muse and Mark Robinson should be able to make impacts on special teams.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley

Analysis: In the last 53-man roster prediction I had the Steelers keeping just five cornerbacks, with two of them being slot guys in Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley. Both have earned spots at this point, so I want them around. However, I am keeping six this year and taking a body from another spot because James Pierre has had a solid camp and preseason overall. He’s good depth to have behind Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and Joey Porter Jr. and has shown throughout his career he can provide meaningful snaps to the Steelers in case of injury. He’s very solid on special teams, too, as a gunner. Danny Smith will pound the table for him.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew, outside addition

Analysis: The more and more I look at this safety group, the more concerns I have from a depth standpoint. Kenny Robinson is a great story, going from the XFL to carving out a career in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers before taking a chance on himself and returning home to the Steelers. But he’s not exactly a guy that inspires confidence if he has to play significant snaps in case of injury to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Of course, Damontae Kazee can play free safety in that instance with Keanu Neal at strong safety, but those two haven’t exactly inspired confidence due to health this summer. Miles Killebrew is what he is, too: a special teams ace. Nothing more. Pittsburgh needs to add another experienced safety behind Fitzpatrick. That’s what I have them doing here, leaving the spot open as an outside addition.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Even with B.T. Potter looking good in preseason action and in training camp, this was always Chris Boswell’s job.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: The one area on this roster that I really had trepidation with during the final prediction. I think Pressley Harvin III has all the talent in the world at the position, but the consistency is a major problem. It’s been missing since college, and he still hasn’t found it in the NFL. Chances are, he never does. But based on his showing in training camp and in the preseason, he’s earned the job. Let’s just hope those inconsistent issues doesn’t rear its ugly head in a big spot in the regular season.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Haven’t heard much about him throughout training camp and the preseason. That’s a great thing at the long snapper position. Keeping the specialists trio together is important.