Carney: 2023 Pre-Training Camp Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction

In just over a month the Pittsburgh Steelers will hit Chuck Noll Field for another edition of Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Ahead of the start of training camp, the 90-man offseason roster appears set, in terms of who will be at training camp competing for jobs. The 53-man roster, on the other hand, has some questions.

It’s our first chance to take a crack at predicting the Steelers’ Week One, 53-man roster, and that’s what I’m doing today.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: No real surprise here. After the re-signing of Mason Rudolph in mid-May, the QB3 role is solidified in Pittsburgh. Last year, ahead of training camp, this order was a mess with Trubisky and Rudolph projected as 1-2 and Pickett at 3. That’s not the case now. This is Pickett’s job, Pickett’s team. Trubisky and Rudolph provide tremendous depth with great experience overall.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Alfonzo Graham

Analysis: Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are a very solid 1-2 punch for the Steelers in the backfield, with Harris expected to handle much of the workload once again with Warren mixed in. RB3 is a major question mark overall with names like Anthony McFarland, Jason Huntley, Darius Hagans and Alfonzo Graham expected to battle it out in training camp. I’m giving the edge to Graham here. He’s really impressed the Steelers coaching staff early on and brings home run speed to the backfield. We’ll see how he handles special teams duties, but he’s a very intriguing No. 3 right now.

Fullback (1) – Monte Pottebaum

Analysis: Giving ‘Monte The Mullet’ some love here in putting him on the 53-man roster. He’s going to make a name for himself on special teams in training camp and on special teams, and should really turn some heads as a traditional fullback overall due to his blocking abilities. He might be able to handle some short-yardage duties, too. Definitely a guy to watch in training camp and the preseason.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Keeping four tight ends could be a bit of a stretch, but it was hard to potentially try and cut Zach Gentry after keeping Pottebaum, so I am cutting elsewhere. Pat Freiermuth will be the primary pass catcher, one that the Steelers will move around a bunch and search for mismatches. Hopefully they do the same with Connor Heyward in Year 2. Keeping Washington and Gentry feels a bit redundant as in-line blockers, but having that depth and experience in Gentry will be key behind Washington as he continues to develop.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Analysis: Pretty straightforward here for me. The top four are pretty much set with Johnson, Pickens, Robinson and Austin, assuming all are healthy throughout training camp and the preseason. That’s a strong top four on paper. After that, there are some questions. Boykin sticks due to special teams abilities, and he’s a solid big-bodied receiver for depth behind Pickens and Robinson, beating out names like Gunner Olszewski, Dez Fitzpatrick, Cody White and Hakeem Butler for the final spot. The competition for the practice squad should be a hotly contested one at the position.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor

Analysis: Sorry, I just can’t come to grips with potentially having Le’Raven Clark on the 53-man roster for the Steelers. After the selection of Jones in the first round, this seems pretty straightforward for the Steelers at the tackle position, especially if Jones wins the starting job opposite Okorafor. That would push Moore into a swing tackle role, which would solidify the tackle position overall.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson

Analysis: Ideally, the Steelers will flip Dotson via trade for a mid-round draft pick in 2024, giving the front office more firepower in next year’s draft. But I am not projecting that here, in large part because I believe Nate Herbig is going to be the backup center as well as guard, so keeping a second depth guard in Dotson is paramount. He has a ton of experience, knows the system and can play left and right guard in a pinch. He might not be happy on the bench overall, but that’s great depth to have in the trenches.

Centers (1) – Mason Cole

Analysis: Like I mentioned above, I believe that Herbig is going to end up being the backup center entering the season, and I think rookie seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson is on the practice squad early in the year. Herbig’s body of work isn’t all that comforting at center, but Pat Meyer seems to believe in it. Cole was a warrior last season, playing through a bunch of injuries, but having him as the lone, true center on the roster is a bit of a concern entering the 2023 season.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (3) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: I have to say: I’m not quite comfortable keeping just three defensive ends on the roster, especially with Cameron Heyward entering his age 34 season and Larry Ogunjobi coming off of an injury-filled season overall. Plus, DeMarvin Leal isn’t a true 3-4 defensive end. However, I can’t quite talk myself into Isaiahh Loudermilk or Manny Jones making the roster at this point. This might be a position worth watching for the Steelers to bring in veteran depth after roster cutdowns at the end of August.

Nose Tackles (3) – Keeanu Benton, Armon Watts, Breiden Fehoko

Analysis: Easy to feel pretty good about this group overall, even if the true nose tackle position is fading in importance in the NFL. The Steelers did well to go and get Keeanu Benton in the draft, and I can certainly see him starting Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. He should be an impact run defender immediately. Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko are solid veteran depth, with Watts potentially being able to slide out to defensive end in base defense at times. Fehoko could be that fiery presence in the trenches in a limited role.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: After the signing of Markus Golden to solidify the OLB3 role, this group feels cut and dry. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are entrenched as the starters, and Golden will rotate in on both sides to try and keep the standout duo fresh. Though I’m not fond of Nick Herbig getting work in the NFL at outside linebacker, that’s where he’s going to get his start in the NFL — for now. He’ll be a special teams demon for Danny Smith, and he might even see some defensive snaps.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, Nick Kwiatkoski

Analysis: If you don’t feel all that great about this group, you are not alone. Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts are the projected starters, which seems like a slight upgrade over the starting duo the Steelers rolled out last season, though not by much. Mark Robinson is intriguing depth, but he still has a lot of work to do at the position. Tanner Muse and Nick Kwiatkoski are experienced depth that should shore up special teams after the loss of some key pieces a year ago. That said, they aren’t guys you want to see on the field defensively.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., Chandon Sullivan, James Pierre

Analysis: This group underwent significant change this offseason. Gone are Cameron Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet. In are Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, and rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. Porter and Trice are potential future starters for the Steelers, with Porter likely seeing the field quickly in 2023. Peterson is the veteran leader that should move all over the place in the secondary this season. Sullivan is projected to be the slot corner, though that feels like a downgrade from Maulet a year ago. That sixth cornerback spot will be an interesting battle to watch with James Pierre, Luq Barcoo, Duke Dawson and Madre Harper battling for the spot.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew, Tre Norwood

Analysis: Much like outside linebacker, the safety position feels pretty cut and dry. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee will be the starters. Keanu Neal will be a sub-package piece that will play in the box. Tre Norwood can be that versatile piece that can play deep centerfield or in the slot, and Miles Killebrew is the special teams ace. Solid group.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: I’d be a fool to project undrafted free agent B.T. Potter to beat out Chris Boswell in training camp, even with Boswell coming off of an injury-filled 2022 season that saw him really struggle. For now, this remains Boswell’s job, but hopefully Potter shows enough to stick on the practice squad in case of injury.

Punter (1) – Braden Mann

Analysis: Even with Pressley Harvin III having a better second season after struggling as a rookie, the Steelers need a change at the position. In steps Braden Mann, who was a waiver claim early in the offseason by the Steelers. He’s a veteran with experience and consistency, and fits in well with the directional punting that Danny Smith wants.

Long Snapper (1) – Rex Sunahara

Analysis: The Steelers have very clearly not been all that pleased with Christian Kuntz’s 2022 season. Since December 2022, the team worked out 7(!) long snappers before finally adding Rex Sunahara to the roster, reuniting with the West Virginia product who spent some time in 2021 and 2022 with the Steelers. How much of an upgrade he’ll be over Kuntz remains to be seen, but the Steelers are certainly open to change at the position.