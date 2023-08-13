Carney: 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Post-Preseason Opener 53-Man Roster Prediction

With the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now in the books for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the attention surrounding the 53-man roster entering the 2023 season is going to heighten overall.

There’s still going to be a lot of moving and shaking with the depth chart in the coming days, but coming out of the preseason opener there are some guys that really made a strong case for the 53-man roster, and some guys who, well, didn’t.

Below is where I am at with the current roster after the preseason opener. You can find my previous 53-man roster prediction here.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: Pretty chalk to start, and that’s okay. Kenny Pickett looked very good in his one series in the preseason opener, throwing a touchdown to George Pickens. He’s firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback. Mitch Trubisky looked rather rough overall, completing just one pass and throwing an interception (that wasn’t his fault). The offense just did not look sharp when he was in the game, a far cry from how it has looked throughout training camp. That said, pretty clear he’s the No. 2, regardless of performance. Mason Rudolph is the No. 3 quarterback. Pretty solid option to have there. This is as safe as it gets, unless some team needs an experienced backup quarterback and ponies up a decent draft pick for Rudolph. Unlikely, but you never know.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: I had UDFA Alfonzo Graham making the roster in my previous prediction, but his shoulder injury ended his rookie season before it ever even got started, which is a bummer. That said, Anthony McFarland Jr. has taken the opportunity and run with it — literally. McFarland has looked quite good throughout camp and continued that against Tampa Bay, ripping off a 15-yard touchdown untouched off right end. He also had a lengthy run up the gut that was called back because of a holding penalty. He’s shown great hands throughout camp, too. Feels pretty safe that he’s the No. 3 behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren entering the year.

Fullback (0) –

Analysis: I’m still pouring one out over Monte Pottebaum. What a shocking retirement. While the Kendrick Green experiment has been a bit fun, he’s not making the roster as a hybrid center/fullback, not after his performance Friday night. The Steelers will use Connor Heyward as a fullback when necessary, but it looks like they aren’t going to carry a true fullback on the roster in 2023.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Analysis: Keeping four tight ends could be a bit of a stretch, but it was hard to cut Zach Gentry and add a player elsewhere offensively, so I’m not doing it. He’s going to stick on the roster again and have a role. Pat Freiermuth will be the primary pass catcher, one that the Steelers will move around a bunch and search for mismatches. Hopefully they do the same with Heyward in Year Two. Keeping Washington and Gentry feels a bit redundant as in-line blockers but having that depth and experience in Gentry will be key behind Washington as he continues to develop.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski

Analysis: Pretty straightforward here for me. The top four are pretty much set with Johnson, Pickens, Robinson and Austin, assuming all stay healthy throughout the preseason. That’s a strong top four on paper. Austin was very good in his preseason debut, hauling in a 67-yard touchdown while Johnson and Pickens flashed in their lone series in the game. The real question behind the top four is who grabs the No. 5 role? I am giving the nod to Gunner Olszewski, who has had a strong training camp and had a key block to spring McFarland for a touchdown against Tampa Bay. He’s a tough player overall, throws his body around and has great chemistry with the quarterbacks. Miles Boykin has been very quiet this summer, which is concerning for his roster spot, and Cody White had a very rough preseason opener that puts him behind the 8-ball.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: After keeping just three tackles in my previous prediction, I am keeping a fourth in Spencer Anderson due to his versatility along the offensive line. He has played three different positions throughout training camp and did so again on Friday night. The Steelers are very clearly intrigued by him, so keeping him feels rather prudent. Hopefully he gets some center reps in the future.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson

Analysis: Cut and dry here. Depth at guard is very, very good for Pittsburgh. Though I would explore the possibility of flipping Kevin Dotson for a draft pick, the Steelers can’t go wrong keeping all four. Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels are a strong starting duo and the experience and versatility of Nate Herbig and Dotson inside is a strong foundation for Pittsburgh.

Centers (1) – Mason Cole

Analysis: I do believe that Herbig is going to end up being the backup center entering the season, and I think Anderson will get work at center in practice and be a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option there. Ideally, Pittsburgh will go out and get a veteran backup center on cutdown day to shore up the position behind Mason Cole, because the lack of depth is concerning. Cole was a warrior last season, playing through a bunch of injuries, but having him as the lone, true center on the roster is a major issue. That showed again in the preseason opener. Kendrick Green and Ryan McCollum aren’t options.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Previously, I kept just three defensive ends, but that was very concerning for me especially with Cameron Heyward entering his age-34 season and Larry Ogunjobi coming off an injury-filled season overall. Plus, DeMarvin Leal isn’t a true 3-4 defensive end. But coming out of the preseason opener, and based on training camp, Isaiahh Loudermilk is really making a case to stick on the roster. Leal looked rather strong against the Buccaneers, too. Loudermilk over Watts feels a bit safe for me right now, but that fourth defensive end role is one I’m watching closely.

Nose Tackles (3) – Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Breiden Fehoko

Analysis: Easy to feel pretty good about this group, even if the true nose tackle position is fading in importance in the NFL. The Steelers did well to go and get Keeanu Benton in the draft, and he looked fantastic against the Buccaneers in his NFL debut. He should be an impact run defender immediately. Breiden Fehoko is solid veteran depth and could be that fiery presence in the trenches in a limited role. Montravius Adams is the starter — for now. He showed some flashes against Tampa Bay, knows the system well and can potentially slide outside in a pinch.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: After the signing of Markus Golden to solidify the No. 3 outside linebacker role, this group feels cut and dry. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are entrenched as the starters, and Golden will rotate in on both sides to try and keep the standout duo fresh. Nick Herbig stole the show Friday night against the Buccaneers with two sacks. He looks like a legitimate rotational pass rusher at this point. Special teams demon, too. What a find.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, Kwon Alexander

Analysis: For the first time in more than half a decade, I feel great about the inside linebacker room in Pittsburgh. Four veterans in Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander and Tanner Muse have this room feeling rather strong from an experience standpoint. Physicality is key, too. Add in the developing Mark Robinson and it’s hard to not feel good about the style of play this group will bring day after day. After searching for those freak-athlete types at the position, Pittsburgh is going old-school again.

Cornerbacks (5) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley

Analysis: The loss of Cory Trice Jr. to injury hurts the depth here and largely shakes up the position — again, from a depth perspective. The top three of Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and Joey Porter Jr. are set in stone, snap counts still to be determined. I had a hard time after that. I thought James Pierre played much better than he is getting credit for Friday night, but he’s out of options at this point. Luq Barcoo flashed but was too inconsistent. I went with Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley in the end. Sullivan can handle slot corner and can play boundary in a pinch. Riley can handle the slot role and might be the starter there. He can play safety if needed, too.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew, Kenny Robinson

Analysis: Much like outside linebacker, the safety position feels pretty cut and dry. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee will be the starters. Keanu Neal will be a sub-package piece who will play in the box. Miles Killebrew is the special teams ace and likely special teams captain. However, I have one major change: Kenny Robinson over Tre Norwood. Robinson has had a great training camp and is stacking good days. He’s got good ball skills, too, and is a hometown guy with a feel-good story. I think Tomlin rewards him for his play.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: B.T. Potter looked good against Tampa Bay, but this is Chris Boswell’s job.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: After previously going with Braeden Mann here at punter, Pressley Harvin III feels rather safe. He didn’t punt at all Friday night and has had a strong camp overall. Consistency is the key. If he finds it, he’ll be a really good punter. If not, well…

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Even after an offseason in which the Steelers search high and low for long snapper competition, it seems a real stretch to think Pittsburgh will move on from Kuntz, especially if Harvin holds down the punter and holder job. That battery in the kicking and punting game is very important, so why mess with it?