Report: Steelers Signing RB John Lovett

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing RB John Lovett to their training camp roster. The news was announced by the XFL moments ago.

The news was first reported by Mike Mitchell.

He will replace the injured Alfonzo Graham, who tore his labrum late in Saturday’s practice. Lovett was one of several running backs the team worked out Monday and evidently, he looked the best. Graham should be waived/injured by tomorrow. Pittsburgh still has an additional spot open on their 90-man roster following UDFA FB Monte Pottebaum’s retirement. That spot should also be filled within 24 hours, likely before Tuesday’s practice.

Lovett played for the XFL Vegas Vipers this offseason. With the team, he carried the ball 59 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He also chipped in with 14 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard score.

Here he is scoring a touchdown against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Opening drive TD pour Vegas, John Lovett à la course pour 6 pts. #XFL #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/SoTWDKusUy — Spring Football News (@SpringFBnews) April 8, 2023

A three-star recruit with a dozen offers, he began his college career at Baylor before transferring to Penn State for his final season. Over his college career, he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 18 total touchdowns, 17 rushing and one receiving. His best season came in 2019, carrying the ball 103 times for 655 yards (6.4 YPC) with five rushing scores for the Bears. In his lone year in Happy Valley, he recorded only 52 carries for 177 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he was limited throughout his college career with just 38 receptions but showcased his hands more with the XFL.

At his 2022 Pro Day, he weighed in at 5114, 215 pounds and ran a 4.51 40. He has the size the Steelers typically look for at the position, making him a logical fit. He’ll compete with Anthony McFarland, Jason Huntley, and rookie Darius Hagans for the team’s third running back spot. So far, McFarland has had the upper hand. Pittsburgh will also keep at least one other running back on the practice squad.

Recently, the XFL put together a highlight reel of Lovett’s best plays from this past season with the Vipers.