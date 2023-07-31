Steelers Work Out Several Players Monday

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having an off day Monday, and with injuries impacting their roster, the team worked out several players. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson via the transaction wire, the team worked out: RB Greg Bell, LS Bradley Robinson, RB ZaQuandre White, RB John Lovett, and RB Stevie Scott III.

The running back workouts can be attributed to the injury of rookie RB Alfonzo Graham, who confirmed he tore his labrum during Saturday’s practice. He’ll soon be waived/injured and revert to injured reserve, requiring a replacement.

Among the running backs, White is arguably the most notable name. A former linebacker turned running back, he served as a backup at South Carolina but has size and physicality, two traits the team looks for. He was with the USFL Birmingham Stallions this offseason.

Scott most recently spent time with the USFL Michigan Panthers. With great size at 225 pounds, he rushed for over 2,500 yards at Indiana. He’s also spent time with the New Orleans Saints.

Bell spent time at multiple colleges and was with the Detroit Lions last season. He began his career at Arizona Western, a JUCO, before transferring to Nebraska and again to San Diego State. In 2021, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored nine times. At his Pro Day, he weighed in at 201 pounds.

Lovett is a running back who finished at Penn State after a successful career at Baylor. He spent time with the Carolina Panthers. In 2021 with the Nittany Lions, he rushed for 177 yards while chipping in a handful of kick returns. He also brings size at 5114, 215 pounds who ran a 4.51 at his 2022 Pro Day.

Robinson served as Ohio State’s long snapper after transferring from Michigan State. He spent a whopping seven years in college. Pittsburgh has a pair of snappers on the roster in Christian Kuntz and Rex Sunahara.