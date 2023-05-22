Steelers Add Another Coach Through Bill Walsh Fellowship Program

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another intern coach through the Bill Walsh Fellowship Program. According to the team’s Twitter account, Hamline head coach Chip Taylor will join the Steelers this offseason.

Coach Taylor is Steel City bound. Taylor, excited at the opportunity to learn and serve, will join the Pittsburgh @Steelers' coaching staff during organized team activities as part of the @NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.#HereWeGo x #RDP pic.twitter.com/00TIXGLd77 — Hamline Football (@HamlineFootball) May 22, 2023

Taylor has served as Hamline’s head coach since 2016, previously serving as the team’s defensive coordinator before being promoted. In 2022, the team went 2-8 and is looking for its first .500 season since 2016. Hamline is a D-III school in St. Paul, Minnesota, and one of college football’s oldest football programs, beginning play in 1882.

Taylor has had previous NFL internships, including ones with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. There, he built a relationship with Chan Gailey, who once served as the Steelers’ OC, who had this to say about Taylor when Hamline announced his hire.

“Chip is very knowledgeable. He not only understands the Xs and Os but he also knows to deal effectively with personnel. He relates to every personality he sees very well. He’s a sharp guy…”

Other coaching stops for Taylor include Valparaiso and Bucknell. He has experience coordinating the three phrases of football, offense, defense, and special teams and played offense and defense in his college career at Illinois State. Taylor is a New Jersey native. He will be part of the Steelers’ OTAs that kickoff tomorrow and run through June.

He is one of several coaches joining the Steelers this summer as part of the Walsh Fellowship. Others include Ronnie Scott (Central Washington), Tremaine Jackson (Valdosta State), and Mike Sewell Jr. (NC Central).