Ronnie Scott Among Four To Coach With Steelers As Part Of Bill Walsh Fellowship

Central Washington University special teams coordinator and safeties coach Ronnie Scott has accepted a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The news was first reported on wildcatsports.com, CWU’s athletics website.

Prior to joining the staff at Central Michigan, Scott was the special teams coordinator and and defensive backs coach at Highland Community College. The 2018 Alabama State graduate was a two-year captain for the Hornets football team and a 2017 All-SWAC team selection.

Scott is the fourth Bill Walsh Fellowship coach heading to the Steelers. He’ll be joined by Valdosta State head coach Tremaine Jackson, as well as North Carolina Central safeties coach Mike Sewell Jr., with Pittsburgh clearly putting an emphasis on bringing in coaches to help in the defensive backfield. With rookie cornerbacks Cory Trice Jr. and Joey Porter Jr. and a secondary that’s a little bit unsettled at safety following the loss of Terrell Edmunds in free agency, bringing in additional coaches in that area makes sense. University of Iowa recruiting coordinator Christopher Browne also will coach with the Steelers as part of the Walsh Fellowship.

Sewell and Browne are both new names that we hadn’t previously reported. Browne is an offensive line coach who worked as the offensive line coach at Mississippi Valley State before joining Iowa as a recruiting specialist. Sewell played at New Mexico and also served as a defensive quality coach there upon graduating. He has also coached at Black Hills State as a defensive graduate assistant focusing on cornerbacks. Browne will likely assist offensive line coach Pat Meyer during his stint. Sewell will join Scott and current Steelers assistant Grady Brown, among others in working with the DBs.

The Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship program is designed to increase the number of full-time minority head coaches at the NFL level. Applicants must meet certain criteria, including having been a former NFL player or having coaching experience at the high school or college levels or non-NFL professional leagues such as the XFL and CFL.