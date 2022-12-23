Festivus Airing Of The Steelers Grievances Thread – 2022

Today is December 23rd, and that means it’s once again time for our annual “Airing of the Grievances” thread on this blessed Festivus day.

As usual, we offer this thread annually as a place for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers to get things out of their systems and off their proverbial chests ahead of the regular season ending. Consider the airing of your Steelers grievances as a cleansing of sorts, and a way to help you feel better right before Christmas.

Festivus also falls on Immaculate Reception Day, and I do not believe that’s just a coincidence. Because of that, please take a moment to re-watch the the greatest football play the NFL has ever seen.

Happy Immaculate Reception Day, #Steelers fans! 50 years ago today, on December 23, 1972, @francoharrishof did the impossible against the #Raiders. Here is the original broadcast of The Immaculate Reception. Oh, Happy Festivus Day, too.pic.twitter.com/RMAAV9U03a — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2022

Here are previous grievances threads to look back at.

Matt Canada couldn’t smooth a silk sheet if he had a hot date with a babe…..lost my train of thought. — NothingToSeeHere (@Steveesteeve) December 23, 2022

Mitch threw three (3) interceptions against the Ravens. — Chuck DIESEL #8 (@8ChuckDIESEL) December 23, 2022

That Tomlin is still the HC — Kevin Peck (@Rugger6Wolfe) December 23, 2022

The choking of at least 5 winnable games this year (Pats, Jets, Browns, 2nd Bengals game, Ravens all come to mind immediately) — Joseph Staub (@JStaub99) December 23, 2022

What Uncle Dave and Alex talked about all summer: The Steelers not getting quality depth at OLB — Jw0 (@_N0T_FBI) December 23, 2022

Diontae needs to stop running the wrong way! — indexmatch0 (@indexmatch0) December 23, 2022

Renaming the stadium to an insurance company pic.twitter.com/INW2oSOemK — Blue Face King 👑 (@ShawnG_32) December 23, 2022

future is pretty bleak on defense other than minkah, highsmith and tj — . (@haskinsera22) December 23, 2022

Gunner vs Pats, 10pt 4th qtr lead vs. Jets, MIA last 2 drives — tomdensevich (@TomD36) December 23, 2022

A team simply not living up to abilities costing many a winnable game. — Bleezy (@BleezyT1) December 23, 2022