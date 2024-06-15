Immaculate Reception Misses Top Five In List Of All-Time NFL Playoff Moments 

With six Super Bowl wins the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. On top of being a highly successful franchise, over the years the team has produced numerous iconic moments, particularly in the playoffs when it matters most. Due to this, it should come as no surprise that in a recent The 33rd Team article ranking the top 10 playoff moments, the Steelers are the only team that has multiple moments going in their favor. Still, both come in lower than Steelers’ fans expect with the Immaculate Reception coming in at a far-too-low No. 8.

Marcus Mosher placed two Steelers iconic plays in his top ten: The Immaculate Reception at No. 8 and James Harrison’s pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals two spots higher at No. 6. They also had one moment against them, Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas’ game-winning touchdown in the 2011 AFC Wild Card Round ranking No. 10.

“There are only a few defensive plays on this list, but you knew we had to include James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII,” wrote Mosher. “The only reason this play isn’t higher is that it took place in the second quarter. Every other game on this list had its best moment in the fourth quarter or overtime.”

Harrison’s pick-six ended up being a game-changing play and very possibly is the reason the Steelers won their sixth ring. Without Harrison’s interception the Cardinals likely at least come away with three points and likely seven and take the lead. Instead, the Cardinals came away with a goose egg and the Steelers added seven more before halftime to stretch Pittsburgh’s lead to 17-7. As most of us know, the second half was mostly a disaster for Pittsburgh as they blew a 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter to fall behind 23-20 before QB Ben Roethlisberger and WR Santonio Holmes mounted a game-winning drive with 2:30 remaining. Without Harrison’s pick-six, Homes’ toe-tap doesn’t win the game.

The play that was voted the greatest moment in NFL history back in 2020, The Immaculate Reception, only was ranked the sixth-best playoff moment by Mosher.

“Trailing by one on fourth and 10 from their own 22-yard line, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a miracle to beat the Oakland Raiders during the 1972 playoffs,” wrote Mosher. “Terry Bradshaw threw a pass over the middle to John “Frenchy” Fuqua, but he was hit at the moment the ball arrived by Jack Tatum. The ball ricocheted into the hands of Franco Harris, who took the ball into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. This is one of the best plays in playoff history, but it isn’t higher because it took place in the divisional round, and Pittsburgh lost to Miami the following week. This play did help the Steelers win their first-ever playoff game so that counts for something.”

The Immaculate Reception changed the course of history for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The play resulted in Pittsburgh’s first-ever playoff win and although the Steelers eventually fell to the undefeated Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game, it was the beginning of the Steelers 1970s dynasty.

Happy Immaculate Reception Day, #Steelers fans! 51 years ago today, on December 23, 1972, @francoharrishof did the impossible versus the #Raiders. May he rest in peace. Here’s the original broadcast of The Immaculate Reception. Happy Festivus Day, too.pic.twitter.com/RMAAV9U03a — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2023

Not only was The Immaculate Reception a simply crazy play, it also spawned one of the best rivalries in NFL history. The ’70s Steelers vs Oakland Raiders was violent and often played with high stakes. The teams met in AFC Championship Games multiple times and usually the winner of that game would win the Super Bowl.

Not having The Immaculate Reception at No. 1. is crazy to me. The NFL itself voted it as the greatest play of all time and knocking it down because it was a Divisional Round game should not take away it’s greatness. It also misses how important the play was in Steelers’ history, a true demarcation line between the “lovable losers” franchise of their first 40 seasons to becoming the dynasty of the 70s.

Although The Immaculate Reception was given a bizarrely low rank, the Steelers having two moments in the top 10 fits. In fact you can probably argue for Holmes’ toe-tap to be in the top 10 as well. Hopefully, the Steelers can add another moment to the top 10 this year.